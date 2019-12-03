Partner von:
Anzeige

“Gemischtes Hack” und “Fest & Flauschig” gehören zu den meist gestreamten Spotify Podcasts weltweit

“Gemischtes Hack” ist der dritt meist gestreamte Podcast weltweit bei Spotify 2019
"Gemischtes Hack" ist der dritt meist gestreamte Podcast weltweit bei Spotify 2019

Spotify hat die meist gestreamten Künstler, Songs, Alben und Podcasts auf der Plattform für 2019 bekanntgegeben. Erstmals in seiner Karriere führt der Rapper Post Malone die Jahrescharts der weltweit meistgestreamten Künstler auf Spotify an. Bemerkenswert: Die beiden deutschen Podcasts "Gemischtes Hack" und "Fest & Flauschig" belegen weltweit die Plätze 3 und 4.

Anzeige

Hier die wichtigsten Spotify-Jahreshitlisten für 2019

Deutschland:

Meistgestreamte Künstler Deutschland

1. Capital Bra
2. Samra
3. RAF Camora
4. Kontra K
5. Bonez MC

Meistgestreamte Songs Deutschland

1. Roller – Apache 207
2. Vermissen – Henning May, Juju
3. Dance Monkey – Tones and I
4. Wieder Lila – Capital Bra, Samra
5. Tilidin – Capital Bra, Samra

Meistgestreamte Alben Deutschland

1. CB6 – Capital Bra
2. Berlin lebt 2 – Capital Bra, Samra
3. YA HERO YA MERO – MERO
4. Platte – Apache 207
5. WAVE – Ufo361

Meistgestreamte Playlists 

1. Top Hits Deutschland
2. Today’s Top Hits
3. Modus Mio
4. Deutschrap Brandneu
5. Sommerhits 2019

Meistgestreamte Podcasts Deutschland

1. Gemischtes Hack
2. Fest & Flauschig
3. Verbrechen
4. Mordlust
5. Herrengedeck – Der Podcast

Anzeige

Meistgestreamte Podcast Genres Deutschland

1. Comedy
2. Kultur
3. Interviews, Kunst & Unterhaltung
4. Lifestyle und Gesundheit
5. Wissen

Weltweit:

Meistgestreamte Künstler

1. Post Malone
2. Billie Eilish
3. Ariana Grande
4. Ed Sheeran
5. Bad Bunny

Meistgestreamte Songs

1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Meistgestreamte Albums

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande
4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Meistgestreamte Podcasts

1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
3. Gemischtes Hack
4. Fest & Flauschig
5. The Misfits Podcast

Keine Neuigkeiten aus der Medien-Branche mehr verpassen: Abonnieren Sie kostenlos die MEEDIA-Newsletter und bleiben Sie über alle aktuellen Entwicklungen auf dem Laufenden.

MeistgelesenEmpfohlen
    Anzeige
Anzeige
Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

Anzeige
Anzeige
Werben auf MEEDIA

Member of B&G Network

Meedia

Meedia