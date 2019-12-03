“Gemischtes Hack” und “Fest & Flauschig” gehören zu den meist gestreamten Spotify Podcasts weltweit

Hier die wichtigsten Spotify-Jahreshitlisten für 2019

Deutschland:

Meistgestreamte Künstler Deutschland

1. Capital Bra

2. Samra

3. RAF Camora

4. Kontra K

5. Bonez MC

Meistgestreamte Songs Deutschland

1. Roller – Apache 207

2. Vermissen – Henning May, Juju

3. Dance Monkey – Tones and I

4. Wieder Lila – Capital Bra, Samra

5. Tilidin – Capital Bra, Samra

Meistgestreamte Alben Deutschland

1. CB6 – Capital Bra

2. Berlin lebt 2 – Capital Bra, Samra

3. YA HERO YA MERO – MERO

4. Platte – Apache 207

5. WAVE – Ufo361

Meistgestreamte Playlists

1. Top Hits Deutschland

2. Today’s Top Hits

3. Modus Mio

4. Deutschrap Brandneu

5. Sommerhits 2019

Meistgestreamte Podcasts Deutschland

1. Gemischtes Hack

2. Fest & Flauschig

3. Verbrechen

4. Mordlust

5. Herrengedeck – Der Podcast

Meistgestreamte Podcast Genres Deutschland

1. Comedy

2. Kultur

3. Interviews, Kunst & Unterhaltung

4. Lifestyle und Gesundheit

5. Wissen

Weltweit:

Meistgestreamte Künstler

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Meistgestreamte Songs

1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Meistgestreamte Albums

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Meistgestreamte Podcasts

1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

3. Gemischtes Hack

4. Fest & Flauschig

5. The Misfits Podcast

