“Gemischtes Hack” und “Fest & Flauschig” gehören zu den meist gestreamten Spotify Podcasts weltweit

Hier die wichtigsten Spotify-Jahreshitlisten für 2019
Deutschland:
Meistgestreamte Künstler Deutschland
1. Capital Bra
2. Samra
3. RAF Camora
4. Kontra K
5. Bonez MC
Meistgestreamte Songs Deutschland
1. Roller – Apache 207
2. Vermissen – Henning May, Juju
3. Dance Monkey – Tones and I
4. Wieder Lila – Capital Bra, Samra
5. Tilidin – Capital Bra, Samra
Meistgestreamte Alben Deutschland
1. CB6 – Capital Bra
2. Berlin lebt 2 – Capital Bra, Samra
3. YA HERO YA MERO – MERO
4. Platte – Apache 207
5. WAVE – Ufo361
Meistgestreamte Playlists
1. Top Hits Deutschland
2. Today’s Top Hits
3. Modus Mio
4. Deutschrap Brandneu
5. Sommerhits 2019
Meistgestreamte Podcasts Deutschland
1. Gemischtes Hack
2. Fest & Flauschig
3. Verbrechen
4. Mordlust
5. Herrengedeck – Der Podcast
Meistgestreamte Podcast Genres Deutschland
1. Comedy
2. Kultur
3. Interviews, Kunst & Unterhaltung
4. Lifestyle und Gesundheit
5. Wissen
Weltweit:
Meistgestreamte Künstler
1. Post Malone
2. Billie Eilish
3. Ariana Grande
4. Ed Sheeran
5. Bad Bunny
Meistgestreamte Songs
1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Meistgestreamte Albums
1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande
4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Meistgestreamte Podcasts
1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
3. Gemischtes Hack
4. Fest & Flauschig
5. The Misfits Podcast