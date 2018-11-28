Partner von:
Melania Trump entfacht Weihnachtszauber im Weißen Haus, doch das Social Web sieht rot

Rote Weihnachten: First Lady Melania Trump hat das Weiße Haus sehr speziell dekoriert
Rote Weihnachten: First Lady Melania Trump hat das Weiße Haus sehr speziell dekoriert © Twitter / @FLOTUS

Es ist wieder diese Zeit des Jahres. Es weihnachtet sehr – auch im Weißen Haus. Alljährlich wird der Amtssitz des US-Präsidenten festlich hergerichtet – meist unter Aufsicht der First Lady. Nachdem die Deko schon 2017 irritierte, setzte Melania Trump in diesem Jahr noch einen drauf. Zu sehen sind im Weißen Haus seit Montag blutrote Weihnachtsbäume, die in den sozialen Medien erwartungsgemäß gruselige Assoziationen wecken...

“Das Weiße Haus strahlt für die Weihnachtssaison”, beschreibt First Lady Melania Trump die Verwandlung des wichtigsten Regierungssitzes der Welt auf Twitter.

Das Motto der diesjährigen Weihnachtsdekoration lautet “American Treasures”, amerikanische Schätze.

Allein: Im Social Web kam die frohe Botschaft nicht wirklich an. Auf Twitter weckten die blutroten Weihnachtsbäume reflexartig spöttische bis gruselige Assoziationen:

