Melania Trump entfacht Weihnachtszauber im Weißen Haus, doch das Social Web sieht rot

“Das Weiße Haus strahlt für die Weihnachtssaison”, beschreibt First Lady Melania Trump die Verwandlung des wichtigsten Regierungssitzes der Welt auf Twitter.
The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
Das Motto der diesjährigen Weihnachtsdekoration lautet “American Treasures”, amerikanische Schätze.
The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
Allein: Im Social Web kam die frohe Botschaft nicht wirklich an. Auf Twitter weckten die blutroten Weihnachtsbäume reflexartig spöttische bis gruselige Assoziationen:
Someone did this to Melania Trump’s creepy Christmas trees, and it’s all I’ve ever wanted today. pic.twitter.com/MwigcZxswR
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 26, 2018
Melania decorated the White House for Christmas with blood red trees…
Your thoughts?#TheShining pic.twitter.com/3k27A6FdFm
— Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) November 26, 2018
Decorator: Okay, so we want to avoid looking like the entrance to the White Witch’s Narnian castle like we did last year.
Melania: What about red?
Decorator: Sure, red ornaments are cheerful!
Melania: No. The trees. Red.
Decorator: ….
Melania: Like the blood of my enemies. pic.twitter.com/hOuDYFT8Om
— Approximately Jane (@sgtjanedoe) November 26, 2018
I saw @sesamestreet #yipyips pic.twitter.com/coay7BE5xf
— Venomtino Valdez 🦂 (@valdezign) November 26, 2018
Open up twitter today to see that Melania has installed comrade red handmaid christmas trees in the Kremlin annex. Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/VGjIz8Js2w
— Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) November 26, 2018
First thing Melania’s red Christmas trees reminded me of…. pic.twitter.com/YN86U8WWRe
— The Media Blog (@TheMediaTweets) November 27, 2018
Wearing blood red gloves in the house while touching your tree is something middle America can relate to pic.twitter.com/XTHwOgOetX
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 26, 2018