#DeleteFacebok: Elon Musk löscht Facebook-Seiten von Tesla und Space X, weil ihn das Social Network „verrückt macht“

Elon Musk auf der SXSW
Die Aufforderung steht seit ein paar Tagen im Raum: #DeleteFacebook. WhatsApp-Mitgründer Brian Acton hatte den Netz-Trend angestoßen, Tech-Ikone Elon Musk folgte gestern mit einem spektakulären PR-Stunt. Erst verhöhnte Musk Facebook auf Twitter, dann ließ der 20-fache Milliardär Taten folgen – und deaktivierte die Facebook-Seiten von Tesla und Space X, die es zusammen auf mehr als fünf Millionen Fans bringen.

Den Anfang machte Musks provokante Antwort auf den #DeleteFacebook-Aufruf von WhatsApp-Mitgründer Brian Acton. Musk twitterte dazu höhnisch: „Was ist Facebook?“

In der Folge hatte Musk sichtlich Spaß, auf Tweets zu antworten.

Der Aufforderung eines Nutzers, dann auch konsequenterweise die Facebook-Seite von seiner Rauffahrtfirma Space X zu löschen, wolle er nachkommen, kündigte Musk umgehend an. Er wisse gar nicht, dass eine Facebook-Seite seiner Firmen existierte, witzelte der Tesla- und Space-Gründer.

Und tatsächlich, nach kurzer Wartezeit…

…wurde nicht nur die Facebook-Präsenz von Space X gelöscht…

…sondern auch von Tesla! Musks Begründung: „Absolut, (die Seite) sieht eh lahm aus“.

In der Folge erklärte Musk in zahlreichen Tweets sein Missfallen gegenüber Facebook…

…und rechtfertigte sich, warum er seinen Account auf der Facebook-Tochter Instagram weiter behielt.

Tatsächlich könnte die Abneigung eine persönliche Vorgeschichte haben. Facebook-CEO Mark Zuckerberg und der Tesla-Chef waren bei Musks Lieblingsthema Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) in der Vergangenheit aneinandergeraten.

