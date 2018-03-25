DeleteFacebok: Elon Musk löscht Facebook-Seiten von Tesla und Space X, weil ihn das Social Network „verrückt macht“

Von

Den Anfang machte Musks provokante Antwort auf den #DeleteFacebook-Aufruf von WhatsApp-Mitgründer Brian Acton. Musk twitterte dazu höhnisch: „Was ist Facebook?“

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

In der Folge hatte Musk sichtlich Spaß, auf Tweets zu antworten.

Inconceivable! Who’d say a thing like that!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Der Aufforderung eines Nutzers, dann auch konsequenterweise die Facebook-Seite von seiner Rauffahrtfirma Space X zu löschen, wolle er nachkommen, kündigte Musk umgehend an. Er wisse gar nicht, dass eine Facebook-Seite seiner Firmen existierte, witzelte der Tesla- und Space-Gründer.

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Und tatsächlich, nach kurzer Wartezeit…

SpaceX social media person worrying about their job like pic.twitter.com/I0sGgHV2Rb — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) March 23, 2018

…wurde nicht nur die Facebook-Präsenz von Space X gelöscht…

this should be deleted too right? pic.twitter.com/1llNaXS0CC — bryson (@Bryson_M) March 23, 2018

…sondern auch von Tesla! Musks Begründung: „Absolut, (die Seite) sieht eh lahm aus“.

Definitely. Looks lame anyway. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Anzeige

In der Folge erklärte Musk in zahlreichen Tweets sein Missfallen gegenüber Facebook…

Amazing @elonmusk can run three companies when he spends so much time trolling online — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) March 23, 2018

We’ve never advertised with FB. None of my companies buy advertising or pay famous people to fake endorse. Product lives or dies on its own merits. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

You’ll live — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

…und rechtfertigte sich, warum er seinen Account auf der Facebook-Tochter Instagram weiter behielt.

Yeah, it’s borderline. FB influence is slowly creeping in. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Instagram’s probably ok imo, so long as it stays fairly independent. I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so … don’t care. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018 Instagram’s probably ok imo, so long as it stays fairly independent. I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so … don’t care. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

It’s not a political statement and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2018

Tatsächlich könnte die Abneigung eine persönliche Vorgeschichte haben. Facebook-CEO Mark Zuckerberg und der Tesla-Chef waren bei Musks Lieblingsthema Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) in der Vergangenheit aneinandergeraten.