Disney baut Donald Trump als Roboter-Präsidenten nach – und das Netz kommt aus dem Gruseln nicht mehr heraus

So bekommen Besucher von Disneys Vergnügungspark den neuen US-Präsidenten seit Montag zu sehen:

Und so entgeistert reagiert das Netz:

The more I see of Disney’s ‚Hall of Presidents‘ Trump, the more I’m convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

Disney was so sure Hillary would win they just made a Hillary robot for their hall of presidents and when Trump won they just put a trump skin over it and it looks like something straight from hell pic.twitter.com/IixdGd2WpE — Mr. Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Christmas (@mrfeelswildride) December 19, 2017

Comment today by local news channel anchor in Orlando: “Donald Trump robot just added to Disney’s Hall of Presidents. I hope they programmed all the former presidents to not roll their eyes and shake their heads while he’s talking.” — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) December 19, 2017

lmao disney spent more time cleaning a single bathroom in the french section of epcot than they did on this sculpture of donald trump for their hall of the presidents exhibit pic.twitter.com/xFsvLdEJSg — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) December 19, 2017

Jesus, take the wheel. Animatronic Trump somehow looks *worse* than the real Trump. Like someone left him out in the sun too long. Disney Unveils Trump Figure At Hall Of Presidents Ride & It’s So Horrifying, Fans Are Too Furious To Go In https://t.co/joym9BIIUL — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 19, 2017

all the other presidents in Disney’s new Hall of Presidents look like they can’t believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

OH MY GOD! I just realized that Disney might be trolling Donald Trump with their Hall of Presidents. By surrounding him with some of the worst Presidents in history. Let’s go from left to right. pic.twitter.com/wYuMSTGgfE — Last Minute Christmas Profile. (@Amanda_Kerri) December 19, 2017

So Disney’s Hall of Presidents reopened today after being closed for a year, now with the Trump Robot. It is nightmare fuel. pic.twitter.com/t7LZPnKM7H — dan sinker (@dansinker) December 19, 2017

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

“We didn’t have room in the budget for a new robot so we just threw some different hair on the Jon Voight one.” pic.twitter.com/MKsgh9poJm — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) December 19, 2017