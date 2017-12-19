Partner von:
Disney baut Donald Trump als Roboter-Präsidenten nach – und das Netz kommt aus dem Gruseln nicht mehr heraus

Auftritt vor Amtsvorgängern: Donald Trump-Figur in Disneys "Hall of Presidents" / Screenshot: © WDW Magic

Donald Trump ist seit gestern offiziell in Disneys "Halle der Präsidenten" als animatronische Figur vertreten – doch der Anblick ist zumindest gewöhnungsbedürftig. Die Roboter-Version, die von nun an im Walt Disney World Resort in Florida zu bestaunen ist, sieht dem 45. Präsidenten der USA nur bedingt ähnlich. Dafür spricht der Disney-Trump unter den Augen der 44 Vorgänger im Oval Office mit echter Stimme den Amtseid. Für Twitter-Nutzer ist die animatronische Figur unterdessen eine Steilvorlage für präsidialen Spott...

So bekommen Besucher von Disneys Vergnügungspark den neuen US-Präsidenten seit Montag zu sehen:

Und so entgeistert reagiert das Netz:

