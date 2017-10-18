Yolo, Sulu, LOL & Co: die besten Parodien auf den neuen „Star Wars“-Filmtitel „Solo“

Partner von:
Reigisseur Ron Howard hat am Dienstagabend den Titel des nächsten "Star Wars"-Films verraten, der sich mit dem Leben von Han Solo beschäftigen wird. Er lautet schlicht: "Solo - A Star Wars Story". Innerhalb weniger Stunden entstanden in den sozialen Netzwerken zahlreiche Parodien, das Schild, auf dem Howard den Titel präsentierte, wurde zum Meme.

Mit diesem Tweet ging es los: Ron Howard, der die Regie erst mitten in der Produktion übernommen hatte, weil es Differenzen mit die eigentlichen Regisseure Phil Lord und Christopher Miller gab. Am Dienstagabend deutscher Zeit nun enthüllte Howard mit Hilfe von Chewbacca den Titel des Han-Solo-Films: „Solo – A Star Wars Story“:

In den ersten Reaktionen tauchte natürlich auch direkt die neue Hype-Kreatur, der Porg, auf:

Schon direkt nach Howards Bekanntgabe twitterte aber auch der erste Nutzer: „I give this 30 minutes before the text is replaced and this becomes a new meme“:

Und so sollte es auch kommen:

Auch „Star Trek“-Fans kamen auf eine Idee für einen Film:

Viele der Parodien haben mit der Marke „Solo“ zu tun – in den USA ein bekannter Hersteller u.a. von roten Plastikbechern:

Oder auch:

