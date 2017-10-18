Yolo, Sulu, LOL & Co: die besten Parodien auf den neuen „Star Wars“-Filmtitel „Solo“

Reigisseur Ron Howard hat am Dienstagabend den Titel des nächsten "Star Wars"-Films verraten, der sich mit dem Leben von Han Solo beschäftigen wird. Er lautet schlicht: "Solo - A Star Wars Story". Innerhalb weniger Stunden entstanden in den sozialen Netzwerken zahlreiche Parodien, das Schild, auf dem Howard den Titel präsentierte, wurde zum Meme.

Von

Mit diesem Tweet ging es los: Ron Howard, der die Regie erst mitten in der Produktion übernommen hatte, weil es Differenzen mit die eigentlichen Regisseure Phil Lord und Christopher Miller gab. Am Dienstagabend deutscher Zeit nun enthüllte Howard mit Hilfe von Chewbacca den Titel des Han-Solo-Films: „Solo – A Star Wars Story“:

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

In den ersten Reaktionen tauchte natürlich auch direkt die neue Hype-Kreatur, der Porg, auf:

IM SO EXCITED!!! pic.twitter.com/SxMR0TVsQD — not actually obi wan (@not_thomas_1) October 17, 2017

Schon direkt nach Howards Bekanntgabe twitterte aber auch der erste Nutzer: „I give this 30 minutes before the text is replaced and this becomes a new meme“:

I give this 30 minutes before the text is replaced and this becomes a new meme #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/BJicxiVmoB — Ryan Signore (@WickedTexan) October 17, 2017

Und so sollte es auch kommen:

Clearly no thought has gone into that title whatsoever.

Already got a bad feeling about this one. pic.twitter.com/Cdx5qq10Lr — timmy neal (@TIMMYNEAL) October 17, 2017

Anzeige

Every time I'm reminded there's a Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie coming I'm like pic.twitter.com/kxXBM0ShO9 — Ryan Hess (@RUSH20XX) October 17, 2017

Auch „Star Trek“-Fans kamen auf eine Idee für einen Film:

Viele der Parodien haben mit der Marke „Solo“ zu tun – in den USA ein bekannter Hersteller u.a. von roten Plastikbechern:

Han Solo Cup: A Star Wars Coming Of Age College Story pic.twitter.com/SO7yRTl6eY — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) October 17, 2017

Oder auch: