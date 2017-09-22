iOS 11-Bugs: Die Nutzerbeschwerden über Apples neues mobiles Betriebssystem häufen sich im Social Web

Neues mobiles Betriebssystem von Apple, neue Probleme in der Anwendung: Seit Dienstag steht iOS 11 zum Download bereit, doch nicht alle Apple-Nutzer haben Freude am neuen mobiles Betriebssystem für das iPhone und iPad. In den sozialen Medien häufen sich die Beschwerden: von einer Beeinträchtigung in der Performance des iPhones, der Batterieleistung über das Verschwinden von Apps oder Nachrichten bis zu Bugs beim Ausschalten von Bluetooth und WLAN über das neue Kontrollzentrum reichen die Klagen über iOS 11.

Ein Nutzer erlebte mit Apples neuen mobilen Betriebssystem iOS 11 ein Albtraumszenario: Nach dem Entsperren funktionierte der Zugriff auf Videos und Fotos nicht mehr richtig, das iPhone stürzte ab.

Super weird passcode bypass glitch in iOS 11. Shows you all photos and videos AND crashes your phone 😂 pic.twitter.com/7JmkPkOXtH — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 21, 2017

Ein anderer Apple-Nutzer beobachtete, dass das Deaktivieren von der WLAN und Bluetooth-Verbindung über das neuedesignte Kontrollzentrum tatsächlich nicht zur Deaktivierung der WLAN- und Bluetoothverbindung führte.

Turning off WIFI and BLUETOOTH at your Control Centre does not Turn OFF WIFI and BLUETOOTH completely. Take note #ios11 pic.twitter.com/psvdqAfgr9 — TheAzrulSamsuddin (@azrulazwarsam) September 21, 2017

#iOS11 seems way glitchier than your average iOS release. Copy and paste is funky and Apple Pay just failed on me. Anyone else? — Pete Pachal (@petepachal) September 21, 2017

I’ve been having the same issues… the beta version had the same glitchy issues while I was using it also. — Brattynn (@SnowAspire) September 21, 2017

TouchID seems to locking up more than usual. — Logan VanDyke (@logaccino) September 21, 2017

I lost a couple of iMessages from a client for a day – fun! — Deanna Davis (@deannad) September 21, 2017

iOS 11’s screen recording feature is incredible, you can literally record a glitch happening — emmaan // ايمانويل (@heartswochains) September 21, 2017

I want my iOS 10 back. What is up with these giant subheadings and all these iMessage app features that are mostly just gifs #ios11 — Jennifer Evola (@evola_jenn) September 20, 2017