iOS 11-Bugs: Die Nutzerbeschwerden über Apples neues mobiles Betriebssystem häufen sich im Social Web

iOS 11 bringt einige Veränderungen mit sich – doch nicht alle Nutzer sind glücklich © Apple

Neues mobiles Betriebssystem von Apple, neue Probleme in der Anwendung: Seit Dienstag steht iOS 11 zum Download bereit, doch nicht alle Apple-Nutzer haben Freude am neuen mobiles Betriebssystem für das iPhone und iPad. In den sozialen Medien häufen sich die Beschwerden: von einer Beeinträchtigung in der Performance des iPhones, der Batterieleistung über das Verschwinden von Apps oder Nachrichten bis zu Bugs beim Ausschalten von Bluetooth und WLAN über das neue Kontrollzentrum reichen die Klagen über iOS 11.

Ein Nutzer erlebte mit Apples neuen mobilen Betriebssystem iOS 11 ein Albtraumszenario: Nach dem Entsperren funktionierte der Zugriff auf Videos und Fotos nicht mehr richtig, das iPhone stürzte ab.

Ein anderer Apple-Nutzer beobachtete, dass das Deaktivieren von der WLAN und Bluetooth-Verbindung über das neuedesignte Kontrollzentrum tatsächlich nicht zur Deaktivierung der WLAN- und Bluetoothverbindung führte.

