iPhone X: So reagiert die Techwelt auf Twitter auf Apples neues Smartphone-Flaggschiff und die Apple Watch Series 3

"Apple – wir machen sogar noch aus 💩 Geld!" #NewSlogan https://t.co/Q18rj1WCBv
— Richard Gutjahr (@gutjahr) September 12, 2017
#FaceID
Good: Design looks surprisingly robust, already has a panic disable.
Bad: Normalizes facial scanning, a tech certain to be abused.
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 12, 2017
The iPhone X looks gorgeous, but I remain skeptical about Face ID and Control Center. I'm sure they'll work great, but usability seems worse
— Ben Thompson (@benthompson) September 13, 2017
The #iphoneX is final proof of the maxim: just because you can doesn’t mean you should.
— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 12, 2017
A11 bionic power
Battery life: 2 hours more than iPhone 7
— Horace Dediu (@asymco) September 12, 2017
Killer watch feature: Dick Tracy
— Philip Elmer-DeWitt (@philiped) September 12, 2017
Amazing! #AppleWatch Series 3 Upgrade – just 5 $! pic.twitter.com/uXCKGnL8uo
— Richard Gutjahr (@gutjahr) September 12, 2017
wow, wie einen die nichterwähnung der neuen batterielaufzeit ins gesicht schreit! #applekeynote
— Michael Seemann (@mspro) September 12, 2017
An increasing number of people: “The iPhone is becoming too hard to use. I think I’m going to just buy a cellular Apple Watch.”
— Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) September 12, 2017
Woman on a paddle board using her Apple Watch as a phone. pic.twitter.com/CUt23Ni5Ir
— Jay Yarow 😎 (@jyarow) September 12, 2017
Apple’s stock exploding after Deirdre paddleboard video
— Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) September 12, 2017
Literally everything announced today had leaked in exact detail. Price and availability only new details. https://t.co/BAW3ByRVrO
— Ina Fried (@inafried) September 12, 2017
Apple’s new theater, debuting today, is named after Steve Jobs. But, really, every theater where he spoke became the „Steve Jobs theater.“
— Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) September 12, 2017