iPhone X: So reagiert die Techwelt auf Twitter auf Apples neues Smartphone-Flaggschiff und die Apple Watch Series 3

Auf der mit Spannung erwarteten Apple-Keynote präsentierten Tim Cook, Phil Schiller & Co gestern die in den Leaks bereits genannten neuen Produkte – allen voran das iPhone X. Das Echo unter Tech-Experten fällt auf Twitter indes gemischt aus: Während das randlose iPhone X-Design gut anbekommt, gerät das neue Gesichtserkennungs-Feature Face ID schnell in die Kritik – ein Überblick über die Social Media-Reaktionen.

#FaceID

Good: Design looks surprisingly robust, already has a panic disable.

Bad: Normalizes facial scanning, a tech certain to be abused. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 12, 2017

The iPhone X looks gorgeous, but I remain skeptical about Face ID and Control Center. I'm sure they'll work great, but usability seems worse — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) September 13, 2017

The #iphoneX is final proof of the maxim: just because you can doesn’t mean you should. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 12, 2017

A11 bionic power

Battery life: 2 hours more than iPhone 7 — Horace Dediu (@asymco) September 12, 2017

Killer watch feature: Dick Tracy — Philip Elmer-DeWitt (@philiped) September 12, 2017

wow, wie einen die nichterwähnung der neuen batterielaufzeit ins gesicht schreit! #applekeynote — Michael Seemann (@mspro) September 12, 2017

An increasing number of people: “The iPhone is becoming too hard to use. I think I’m going to just buy a cellular Apple Watch.” — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) September 12, 2017

Woman on a paddle board using her Apple Watch as a phone. pic.twitter.com/CUt23Ni5Ir — Jay Yarow 😎 (@jyarow) September 12, 2017

Apple’s stock exploding after Deirdre paddleboard video — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) September 12, 2017

Literally everything announced today had leaked in exact detail. Price and availability only new details. https://t.co/BAW3ByRVrO — Ina Fried (@inafried) September 12, 2017