iPhone X: So reagiert die Techwelt auf Twitter auf Apples neues Smartphone-Flaggschiff und die Apple Watch Series 3

iphonex_face_recognition_beach.jpg
Viel diskutiert: die neue Gesichtserkennung auf dem iPhone X © Apple

Auf der mit Spannung erwarteten Apple-Keynote präsentierten Tim Cook, Phil Schiller & Co gestern die in den Leaks bereits genannten neuen Produkte – allen voran das iPhone X. Das Echo unter Tech-Experten fällt auf Twitter indes gemischt aus: Während das randlose iPhone X-Design gut anbekommt, gerät das neue Gesichtserkennungs-Feature Face ID schnell in die Kritik – ein Überblick über die Social Media-Reaktionen.

