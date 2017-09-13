Face ID: So lacht das Social Web über das neue Gesichtserkennungs-Feature im iPhone X

Es wirkte wie eine Szene aus einem Harry Potter-Film: Das neue Gesichtserkennungsfeature Face ID des iPhone X scannte die Physiognomie des Nutzers in den Demo-Videos so unheimlich ab, als wäre Lord Voldemort persönlich beim Prozedere beteiligt gewesen. So zumindest empfanden viele Nutzer in den sozialen Medien die neue Gesichtserkennung, die – sehr ärgerlich für Apple – bei der Live-Vorführung durch Softwarechef Craig Federighi auch noch nicht funktionierte...

Fun fact: #FaceID was inspired by this scene in Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/fLqP8F9ufx — red gaskell (@redgaskell) September 12, 2017

Face ID will steal your soul after 3 failed attempts. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/viuUysMBxg — Niv Dror (@Nivo0o0) September 12, 2017

Dystopia shipping shortly pic.twitter.com/nnXeSZUfhl — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 12, 2017

Apple introduces new Arya Stark feature. pic.twitter.com/XULtJTsKit — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) September 12, 2017

Trying to unlock your friend’s iPhone X with Face ID #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dJdaV8GawC — Dailybreak (@takeaDailybreak) September 12, 2017

When it’s time for bed and you don’t want bae tryna scan your face to get into your phone. #AppleEvent #FaceID pic.twitter.com/J2BHwL4c1d — 🌹 (@The__Prototype) September 12, 2017

#FaceID is the worst thing to happen to Beverly Hills plastic surgeons since botox groupons #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mDFJgwRK19 — wyatt.today (@BltProofDiction) September 12, 2017

Be sure to change your face every 90 days, the longer the better, and avoid having a common face or using the same face as on Facebook. — Anil Dash (@anildash) September 12, 2017

Hot tip: Don’t give Apple your face. — Jen Ryall (@jennijenni) September 12, 2017