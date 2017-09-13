Face ID: So lacht das Social Web über das neue Gesichtserkennungs-Feature im iPhone X

Craig’s eyebrows are too powerful for #FaceID. #AppleEvent #Apple #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/s9jxHLFiAM
— Kyle Lowe (@kylelowe) September 12, 2017
Hahahaha #FaceID failed during the keynote #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gSV1cLYatJ
— The Random Dude Josh (@TheRandomeDud3) September 12, 2017
Fun fact: #FaceID was inspired by this scene in Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/fLqP8F9ufx
— red gaskell (@redgaskell) September 12, 2017
How come i feel so drained after unlocking my phone? #faceID #iphoneX #dementor #harrypotter pic.twitter.com/zGadG1FIlC
— Ben Chaykin (@tonysnark) September 12, 2017
Face ID will steal your soul after 3 failed attempts. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/viuUysMBxg
— Niv Dror (@Nivo0o0) September 12, 2017
Dystopia shipping shortly pic.twitter.com/nnXeSZUfhl
— Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 12, 2017
Apple introduces new Arya Stark feature. pic.twitter.com/XULtJTsKit
— Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) September 12, 2017
US Government watching this #AppleEvent #FaceID pic.twitter.com/a6wvpT5QPU
— Brandon Hutchison (@Hutch9s) September 12, 2017
Apple, „Face ID can’t be fooled easily.“
Arya Stark, „We’ll see about that“#AppleEvent #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/tTIjVbcBkV
— Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) September 12, 2017
Trying to unlock your friend’s iPhone X with Face ID #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dJdaV8GawC
— Dailybreak (@takeaDailybreak) September 12, 2017
When it’s time for bed and you don’t want bae tryna scan your face to get into your phone. #AppleEvent #FaceID pic.twitter.com/J2BHwL4c1d
— 🌹 (@The__Prototype) September 12, 2017
#FaceID is the worst thing to happen to Beverly Hills plastic surgeons since botox groupons #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mDFJgwRK19
— wyatt.today (@BltProofDiction) September 12, 2017
Be sure to change your face every 90 days, the longer the better, and avoid having a common face or using the same face as on Facebook.
— Anil Dash (@anildash) September 12, 2017
Hot tip: Don’t give Apple your face.
— Jen Ryall (@jennijenni) September 12, 2017
uh cool great iphone X face ID is the beginning of minority report style face scanning, that seems fine 😐
— Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) September 12, 2017