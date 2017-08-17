Barcelona: So trauern Sportler, Politiker und Prominente im Social Web nach dem Terroranschlag

Die Welt blickt nach dem Terroranschlag von Barcelona in die katalanische Hauptstadt. Ein Lieferwagen war am Nachmittag auf der Flaniermeile Las Ramblas in die Menschenmenge gerast – 12 Menschen kamen dabei ums Leben, mindestens 80 sind verletzt. In den sozialen Medien bekundeten zahlreiche Prominente und Politiker rund um die Welt ihre Anteilnahme. Vor allem Fußballer drückten ihre Solidarisierung mit der Stadt des vierfachen Champions League-Siegers in zahlreichen Tweets aus.

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017

Standing with and grieving for the people of Barcelona in the wake of this despicable terror attack. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 17, 2017

In tiefer Trauer sind wir bei den Opfern des widerwärtigen Anschlags in #Barcelona – in Solidarität + Freundschaft an d. Seite der Spanier. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017

Kanzlerin #Merkel hat der span. Regierung ihr Beileid übermittelt, „dem spanischen Volk in dieser schweren Stunde eng verbunden.“ #Barcelona — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017

Geschockt und wütend über Nachrichten aus Barcelona. Ein feiger Anschlag auf unsere Werte! Meine Gedanken sind bei Opfern und Angehörigen. — Martin Schulz (@MartinSchulz) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017





Que Deus conforte todas as famílias 🙏🏽😞😢😭 #PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) am 17. Aug 2017 um 11:16 Uhr

Més que mai tots junts contra aquest atac a la nostra ciutat. Tot el meu suport als afectats d’aquesta barbàrie. #Barcelona — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 17, 2017

Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017

Barcelona. 💔

No al terrorismo. No a la dictadura del miedo.#StopTerrorism — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 17, 2017

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) am 17. Aug 2017 um 12:27 Uhr

„Paz, paz, paz por favor“ Ein Beitrag geteilt von DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) am 17. Aug 2017 um 11:40 Uhr

My thoughts are with the victims, their families and my friends in Barcelona… — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017

I’m still shocked. My thoughts are with those affected by the terror attack in #Barcelona 😔🙏🏼 — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 17, 2017

Qué terribles noticias… mis condolencias para las víctimas y sus familiares. Fuerza Barcelona — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Barcelona; all our support for the victims and their families. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 17, 2017

Barcelona, we’re thinking of you — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2017

The thoughts of Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2017

Todos en #ACMilan lamentamos profundamente el ataque ocurrido en Barcelona. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a todos los afectados — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends in Barcelona. Today, we all stand with Spain. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 17, 2017