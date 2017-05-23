„Ich habe keine Worte dafür“: So trauern Ariana Grande und die Musikwelt nach dem Anschlag von Manchester im Social Web

Von

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Horrified hearing about what’s going on in Manchester . Bless everyone x — Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017