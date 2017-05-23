Partner von:
„Ich habe keine Worte dafür“: So trauern Ariana Grande und die Musikwelt nach dem Anschlag von Manchester im Social Web

Dramatische Szenen in der Manchester Arena / Screenshot: CNN / YouTube

Beim Konzert von R&B-Star Ariana Grande in Manchester sind nach einem mutmaßlichen Terror-Anschlag 19 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Unmittelbar nach Beendigung des Konzerts kam es in der Manchester Arena, die bis zu 21.000 Menschen Platz bietet, zu einer Explosion. In den sozialen Medien reagierten Sängerin Ariana Grande und Popstars aus aller Welt fassungslos auf die Vorkommnisse und drückten in zahlreichen Tweets ihr Mitgefühl mit den Opfern und Angehörigen aus.

