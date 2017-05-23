„Ich habe keine Worte dafür“: So trauern Ariana Grande und die Musikwelt nach dem Anschlag von Manchester im Social Web

broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
Horrified hearing about what’s going on in Manchester . Bless everyone x
— Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.
— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND
— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017