Donald Trump, König Salman und die leuchtende Weltkugel: Foto der Saudischen Botschaft geht viral – und bekommt Wikipedia-Eintrag

Bildschirmfoto-2017-05-22-um-20.36.43.png
Screenshot: @SaudiEmbassyUSA / Twitter

Eigentlich war es Business as usual: Donald Trump versammelte sich anlässlich seiner ersten Auslandsreise, die den US-Präsidenten nach Saudi-Arabien führte, mit König Salman und dem ägyptischen Staatschef Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi zu einem obligatorischem Fototermin. Es sollte nicht mehr als ein symbolischer Akt zur Einweihung des Anti-Radikalisierungs-Zentrums in Riad sein, doch das Foto wurde dank einer leuchtenden Kugel schnell zum Internet-Mem.

Von

Das Bild wirkt nicht zuletzt wegen seiner düsteren Atmosphäre, als käme es direkt aus einem Fantasy-Film.

Vor allem die leuchtende Kugel, die bei genauem Hinsehen als Weltkugel zu erkennen ist, setzte Assoziationen zu Klassikern der Filmgeschichte frei – vom „Zauberer von Oz“ bis zum „Herrn der Ringe“.

Entsprechend fallen die Reaktionen auf Twitter aus: Auf dem 140-Zeichen-Dienst wurde das skurrile Foto schnell als „Trump orb“ („Trump-Gestirn“) zum Mem und sorgte in unzähligen Tweets für immer neue Interpretationen.

Sogar ein Wikipedia-Eintrag zum Foto entstand nach Stunden:

