Donald Trump, König Salman und die leuchtende Weltkugel: Foto der Saudischen Botschaft geht viral – und bekommt Wikipedia-Eintrag

Das Bild wirkt nicht zuletzt wegen seiner düsteren Atmosphäre, als käme es direkt aus einem Fantasy-Film.
@KingSalman and @POTUS inaugurate The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. #RiyadhSummit pic.twitter.com/do6cFL7wBW
— Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) May 21, 2017
Vor allem die leuchtende Kugel, die bei genauem Hinsehen als Weltkugel zu erkennen ist, setzte Assoziationen zu Klassikern der Filmgeschichte frei – vom „Zauberer von Oz“ bis zum „Herrn der Ringe“.
Entsprechend fallen die Reaktionen auf Twitter aus: Auf dem 140-Zeichen-Dienst wurde das skurrile Foto schnell als „Trump orb“ („Trump-Gestirn“) zum Mem und sorgte in unzähligen Tweets für immer neue Interpretationen.
Who are they communicating with? Sauron? pic.twitter.com/lwA95gNZSS
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2017
@GeorgeTakei „Build me an army worthy of Mordor.“ pic.twitter.com/4548JMrbbO
— Tony Meade (@tonymeade) May 22, 2017
trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY
— KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017
What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/cJvtGaCVgH
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 21, 2017
„Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It’s much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!“ (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt
— Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017
who orb’d it better? pic.twitter.com/e6X5Ma9Epq
— Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) May 21, 2017
It was unfair to show the orb photo cropped. Here it is with full context and it is not weirder at all. pic.twitter.com/JZ9HXvC0Gf
— Comic Sans Defender (@TibiusReynolds) May 21, 2017
The next Lord of the Rings movie looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/gVhv5bt0rK
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 21, 2017
The cold open of the new Bond movie is looking good pic.twitter.com/txmSPBPDDe
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 21, 2017
I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark. pic.twitter.com/nI4um3KVhP
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 22, 2017
I knew I’d seen this before.. #orb pic.twitter.com/pUDG2RRxrP
— cinegirl 14📺 (@cinegirl14) May 22, 2017
„Get ready to hit the buzzer when you know the answer, how many rights should women have“ pic.twitter.com/VtkLsXBhQ0
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 21, 2017
Trump: „I will never touch the orb“ pic.twitter.com/RSVymkK1Wm
— Rich Halliburton (@RichHalliburton) May 22, 2017
It was unfair to show the orb photo cropped. Here it is with full context and it is not weirder at all. pic.twitter.com/JZ9HXvC0Gf
— Comic Sans Defender (@TibiusReynolds) May 21, 2017
Sogar ein Wikipedia-Eintrag zum Foto entstand nach Stunden:
how is there already a wikipedia page for this https://t.co/v7S1sXL5z6
— eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 22, 2017