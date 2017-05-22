Donald Trump, König Salman und die leuchtende Weltkugel: Foto der Saudischen Botschaft geht viral – und bekommt Wikipedia-Eintrag

Von

Das Bild wirkt nicht zuletzt wegen seiner düsteren Atmosphäre, als käme es direkt aus einem Fantasy-Film.

Vor allem die leuchtende Kugel, die bei genauem Hinsehen als Weltkugel zu erkennen ist, setzte Assoziationen zu Klassikern der Filmgeschichte frei – vom „Zauberer von Oz“ bis zum „Herrn der Ringe“.

Entsprechend fallen die Reaktionen auf Twitter aus: Auf dem 140-Zeichen-Dienst wurde das skurrile Foto schnell als „Trump orb“ („Trump-Gestirn“) zum Mem und sorgte in unzähligen Tweets für immer neue Interpretationen.

Who are they communicating with? Sauron? pic.twitter.com/lwA95gNZSS — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/cJvtGaCVgH — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 21, 2017

„Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It’s much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!“ (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt — Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

who orb’d it better? pic.twitter.com/e6X5Ma9Epq — Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) May 21, 2017

It was unfair to show the orb photo cropped. Here it is with full context and it is not weirder at all. pic.twitter.com/JZ9HXvC0Gf — Comic Sans Defender (@TibiusReynolds) May 21, 2017

The next Lord of the Rings movie looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/gVhv5bt0rK — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 21, 2017

The cold open of the new Bond movie is looking good pic.twitter.com/txmSPBPDDe — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 21, 2017

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark. pic.twitter.com/nI4um3KVhP — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 22, 2017

„Get ready to hit the buzzer when you know the answer, how many rights should women have“ pic.twitter.com/VtkLsXBhQ0 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 21, 2017

Trump: „I will never touch the orb“ pic.twitter.com/RSVymkK1Wm — Rich Halliburton (@RichHalliburton) May 22, 2017

Sogar ein Wikipedia-Eintrag zum Foto entstand nach Stunden: