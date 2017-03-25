Gesundheitsreform-Blamage: Donald Trump bekommt für seinen Gesetzentwurf keine Mehrheit – und das Netz platzt vor Schadenfreude

Von

Donald Trump holte in den vergangenen Stunden im Netz, das bekanntlich nie vergisst, seine Vergangenheit wohl so gnadenlos ein wie noch nie. Schließlich begründete Trump seinen Ruhm maßgeblich mit dem Ruf, ein Dealmaker zu sein – sein Bestseller lautet bekanntlich „The Art of the Deal“. Dass der selbst ernannte Dealmaker nun ohne Deal dasteht, löst im Social Web Spott und Schadenfreude aus:

Trump has blinked. So much for the Art of the Deal. #loser @realDonaldTrump — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017

#KilltheBill #TrumpCare #AHCA „He published a book called The Art of the Deal then couldn’t sell a GOP healthcare bill to the GOP!“ pic.twitter.com/RrFeY9GBR5 — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) March 24, 2017

„Hey everyone look at me, I’m Donald Trump, I wrote the Art of the DEAL!, We’ll get it passed!“ BWAAAAAAAAAAAAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA#KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/NXgYF0GBBc — Pin Head (@PiercedSkull) March 24, 2017

„WE ARE GOING TO WIN SO MUCH, YOU ARE GOING TO BE SO SICK & TIRED OF WINNING“ Donald Trump#KillTheBill #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/8p6oITxewB — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) March 24, 2017

I guess Obama is just better at the art of the deal. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/ZnwiqJ9X5s — Adriel L. Algiene (@AdrielLAlgiene) March 24, 2017

So much for The Art of the Deal pic.twitter.com/s5MdG67tpz — Dyann (@Dyann057) March 24, 2017

„The Art of the Deal“. pic.twitter.com/Ppp0cPwoQk — Music Master Max (@PouKii) March 24, 2017

„The Art of the Deal“ pic.twitter.com/zek1l5VobA — Karimah Boston (@KarimahAsha) March 24, 2017

Trump’s healthcare bill got cancelled and now all of his supporters are turning on him and I’m just over here like pic.twitter.com/qFQRPokBaZ — spencer claus (@spxncxrx) March 24, 2017

America strikes back when Paul Ryan and Trump tried to pass #Trumpcare .#Obamacare wins again. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/gftwhhnsqJ — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) March 24, 2017

Live microwave footage of Trump learning that Paul Ryan pulled #Trumpcare and that #Obamacare was the law of the land. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/iwIpjCvRLs — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) March 24, 2017