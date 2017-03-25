Partner von:
Gesundheitsreform-Blamage: Donald Trump bekommt für seinen Gesetzentwurf keine Mehrheit – und das Netz platzt vor Schadenfreude

Böse Überraschung: Donald Trump hat keine Mehrheit für seine Gesundheitsreform bekommen

Showdown nach zwei Monaten: 64 Tage lang konnte sich Donald Trump als großer Macher inszenieren, der mit Volldampf in seine Präsidentschaft startet. Doch schon bei seiner ersten Bewährungsprobe steht der Dealmaker mit leeren Händen da. Eines von Trumps zentralen Wahlkampversprechen, die Gesundheitsreform seines Amtsvorgängers ("Obamacare") zu revidieren, scheiterte ausgerechnet an der eigenen Partei. Weil ihm die eigenen Leute die Gefolgschaft verweigerten, zog die Trump die Abstimmung über seinen Gesetzentwurf zurück. Im Social Web wird gefeiert.

Donald Trump holte in den vergangenen Stunden im Netz, das bekanntlich nie vergisst, seine Vergangenheit wohl so gnadenlos ein wie noch nie. Schließlich begründete Trump seinen Ruhm maßgeblich mit dem Ruf, ein Dealmaker zu sein – sein Bestseller lautet bekanntlich „The Art of the Deal“. Dass der selbst ernannte Dealmaker nun ohne Deal dasteht, löst im Social Web Spott und Schadenfreude aus:

