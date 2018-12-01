Partner von:
George H.W. Bush ist verstorben: So verneigt sich das Social Web vor dem 41. US-Präsidenten  

Ein Leben für Amerika: Der 41. US-Präsident George H.W. Bush
Ein Leben für Amerika: Der 41. US-Präsident George H.W. Bush © The White House / Facebook

Die USA haben einen großen Staatsmann verloren: George H.W. Bush, US-Präsident von 1989 bis 1993, ist am Freitagabend amerikanischer Zeit im Alter von 94 Jahren verstorben. Der Republikaner erlebte historisch eine bewegte Präsidentschaft, in die das Ende des Kalten Krieges, die Wiedervereinigung Deutschlands, der erste Irak-Krieg und der Zerfall der UdSSR fällt. Trotz seiner außenpolitischen Erfolge war Bush nur eine Amtszeit als US-Präsident vergönnt – er unterlag 1992 gegen Bill Clinton. In den sozialen Medien wird der Vater des späteren US-Präsidenten George W. Bush rund um den Erdball gewürdigt.

Von

Sein Sohn George W. verabschiedete sich von seinem Vater in einem bewegenden Post auf Instagram.

Zuvor hatte der Sprecher der Bush-Familie in einem Statement des Tod des 41. US-Präsidenten bekannt gegeben.

Die US-Politik – inklusive Donald Trump – verneigte sich geschlossen vor dem früheren US-Präsidenten, der acht Jahre vor seinem Amtsantritt bereits Vizepräsident unter Ronald Reagan gewesen war (1980 – 1988).

Pete Souza, der Chef-Fotograf der Obama-Regierung, erinnerte an die späteren Zusammentreffen der beiden Präsidenten:

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Two honorable men right here. I first met George H.W. Bush in 1983 when I was a young official White House photographer for President Reagan and Bush was his Vice President. I remember you could always hear Bush’s knee clicking when he was walking from his office in the West Wing to the Oval Office. You’d hear the clicking before you’d even see him coming down the hall. During those years in the 1980’s, I observed a man who treated people with respect and kindness. And many years later, he treated President Obama with respect each time they interacted. I know President Obama respected him too. In 2011, President Obama awarded President Bush the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “We honor George Herbert Walker Bush for service to America that spanned nearly 70 years, from a decorated Navy pilot who nearly gave his life in World War II, to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, from CIA director to U.S. envoy to China, to the vice presidency (and the presidency),” President Obama said at the ceremony. “His life is a testament that public service is a noble calling.” RIP 41

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Pete Souza (@petesouza) am

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

44 and 41, 2013.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Pete Souza (@petesouza) am

Auch in Deutschland rief der Tod von George Herbert Walker Bush, der als großer Fürsprecher und Wegbereiter der Deutschen Einheit galt, Bestürzung  und Anteilnahme hervor.

