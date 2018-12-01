George H.W. Bush ist verstorben: So verneigt sich das Social Web vor dem 41. US-Präsidenten 

Von

Sein Sohn George W. verabschiedete sich von seinem Vater in einem bewegenden Post auf Instagram.

Zuvor hatte der Sprecher der Bush-Familie in einem Statement des Tod des 41. US-Präsidenten bekannt gegeben.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

Die US-Politik – inklusive Donald Trump – verneigte sich geschlossen vor dem früheren US-Präsidenten, der acht Jahre vor seinem Amtsantritt bereits Vizepräsident unter Ronald Reagan gewesen war (1980 – 1988).

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was a beloved father & grandfather, a war hero, a public servant, & a class act. In my experiences w/ him, I always valued his desire to listen, look at evidence & ask for ideas, even from people w/ different beliefs. My heart goes out to the entire Bush family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2018

Pete Souza, der Chef-Fotograf der Obama-Regierung, erinnerte an die späteren Zusammentreffen der beiden Präsidenten:

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an 44 and 41, 2013. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Pete Souza (@petesouza) am Dez 1, 2018 um 7:56 PST

Auch in Deutschland rief der Tod von George Herbert Walker Bush, der als großer Fürsprecher und Wegbereiter der Deutschen Einheit galt, Bestürzung und Anteilnahme hervor.

Wir trauern um Präsident George H.W. Bush, einen Freund der Deutschen. Seinen Beitrag zu unserer Wiedervereinigung werden wir nie vergessen. pic.twitter.com/qDHs4fOnNT — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush hat seinem Land aufrichtig gedient. Er hat den Weg zur Deutschen Einheit für uns geebnet. Wir werden ihn in dankbarer Erinnerung behalten. #bush41 pic.twitter.com/hWE46fM89V — A. Kramp-Karrenbauer (@_A_K_K_) December 1, 2018

Farewell to President George H.W. Bush. He paved the way for German reunification and was a faithful servant to his country. We’ve lost a great politician, leader and friend of Germany. — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) December 1, 2018

One of the finest characters I have ever met – R.I.P. George H.W.Bush! A real father of german reunification! https://t.co/2dXLeD1mEJ pic.twitter.com/4rvzcbvBFH — Kai Diekmann (@KaiDiekmann) December 1, 2018

