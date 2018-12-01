George H.W. Bush ist verstorben: So verneigt sich das Social Web vor dem 41. US-Präsidenten 

Sein Sohn George W. verabschiedete sich von seinem Vater in einem bewegenden Post auf Instagram.
Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.
Zuvor hatte der Sprecher der Bush-Familie in einem Statement des Tod des 41. US-Präsidenten bekannt gegeben.
Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
#Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/RH24HBTouD
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
Die US-Politik – inklusive Donald Trump – verneigte sich geschlossen vor dem früheren US-Präsidenten, der acht Jahre vor seinem Amtsantritt bereits Vizepräsident unter Ronald Reagan gewesen war (1980 – 1988).
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018
George H.W. Bush was a beloved father & grandfather, a war hero, a public servant, & a class act. In my experiences w/ him, I always valued his desire to listen, look at evidence & ask for ideas, even from people w/ different beliefs. My heart goes out to the entire Bush family.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2018
Pete Souza, der Chef-Fotograf der Obama-Regierung, erinnerte an die späteren Zusammentreffen der beiden Präsidenten:
Two honorable men right here. I first met George H.W. Bush in 1983 when I was a young official White House photographer for President Reagan and Bush was his Vice President. I remember you could always hear Bush’s knee clicking when he was walking from his office in the West Wing to the Oval Office. You’d hear the clicking before you’d even see him coming down the hall. During those years in the 1980’s, I observed a man who treated people with respect and kindness. And many years later, he treated President Obama with respect each time they interacted. I know President Obama respected him too. In 2011, President Obama awarded President Bush the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “We honor George Herbert Walker Bush for service to America that spanned nearly 70 years, from a decorated Navy pilot who nearly gave his life in World War II, to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, from CIA director to U.S. envoy to China, to the vice presidency (and the presidency),” President Obama said at the ceremony. “His life is a testament that public service is a noble calling.” RIP 41
Auch in Deutschland rief der Tod von George Herbert Walker Bush, der als großer Fürsprecher und Wegbereiter der Deutschen Einheit galt, Bestürzung und Anteilnahme hervor.
Wir trauern um Präsident George H.W. Bush, einen Freund der Deutschen. Seinen Beitrag zu unserer Wiedervereinigung werden wir nie vergessen. pic.twitter.com/qDHs4fOnNT
— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) December 1, 2018
George H.W. Bush hat seinem Land aufrichtig gedient. Er hat den Weg zur Deutschen Einheit für uns geebnet. Wir werden ihn in dankbarer Erinnerung behalten. #bush41 pic.twitter.com/hWE46fM89V
— A. Kramp-Karrenbauer (@_A_K_K_) December 1, 2018
Farewell to President George H.W. Bush. He paved the way for German reunification and was a faithful servant to his country. We’ve lost a great politician, leader and friend of Germany.
— Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) December 1, 2018
One of the finest characters I have ever met – R.I.P. George H.W.Bush! A real father of german reunification! https://t.co/2dXLeD1mEJ pic.twitter.com/4rvzcbvBFH
— Kai Diekmann (@KaiDiekmann) December 1, 2018
Will never forget this moment – R.I.P. George H.W. Bush! #2009 #20thanniversary #fallofberlinwall #bush #kohl #gorbatschow #berlinwall #celebration @axelspringer_se @bild