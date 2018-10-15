Präsidentengemälde im Weißen Haus: Donald Trump gefällt sich als Nachfolger von Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt und Ronald Reagan – und das Netz kann es nicht glauben

Ein Raum voller Ex-Präsidenten (und einem amtierenden) – das klingt wie eine Fiktion aus einem Science Fiction-Film. Wahr werden lassen hat sie der Künstler Andy Thomas in einem Gemälde, das nun Donald Trump in gut gelaunter Gesellschaft republikanischer Amtsvorgänger zeigt: Bush Junior und Senior, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, aber auch Dwight D. Eisenhower, Theodore Roosevelt und sogar Abraham Lincoln. Trump gefiel das Gemälde so gut, dass es einen Platz im Weißen Haus gefunden hat – und über das wenig überraschend auf Twitter angeregt diskutiert wird.

Öffentlich wurde das Gemälde von Andy Thomas durch das Trump-Interview in der CBS-Sendung “60 Minutes”, die am Sonntagabend in den USA lief. Dem Independent Journal Review-Journalisten Josh Billinson fiel das Bild, das den Namen “The Republican Club” trägt, umgehend auf.

oh my god, it’s hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

Ins Weiße Haus gelangte das Gemälde durch den republikanischen Politiker Darrell Issa, der das Kunstwerk Trump überreicht hatte. Dem US-Präsidenten gefiel das Setting als auch seine künstlerische Inszenierung offenkundig so sehr, dass er sich telefonisch bei Thomas bedankte, wie das Nachrichtenportal The Daily Beast berichtet.

In den sozialen Medien kam das Gemälde, das Trump trotz Diet Coke im besten Licht erscheinen lässt, erwartungsgemäß weniger gut an.

Trump had this horrific piece commissioned. It’s a fantasy painting of GOP presidents hanging out with him. I feel it’s in need of a caption. Internet, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/4yjdkC2wOt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 15, 2018

This is akin to Soviet era propaganda 😂 everything about it is awful. All those presidents are gowls, and they’d think he was the biggest gowl, not fawn at him. Big wide space in the middle for a woman, in the back, where she belongs. Awful painting. Trump loves it of course. pic.twitter.com/PM8EghJ1eA — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) October 15, 2018

The great thing about this painting is they legit have no idea what policies Lincoln and Roosevelt advocated for. And they cut a solid 60 pounds off Trump pic.twitter.com/ysKCVqnZxl — clone (@clonedbefore) October 15, 2018

The painting Trump has hanging in the White House is exactly the kind of painting Alan Partridge would have if he was president. pic.twitter.com/E4lkd8I1Np — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 15, 2018

Donald Trump has decorated the White House with a kitschy painting of past Republican presidents hanging out with Donald Trump: https://t.co/clLocINlc5 pic.twitter.com/mElLFJDnDk — Slate (@Slate) October 15, 2018

Tatsächlich wurde das Bild schnell zum Mem, das sich in immer neuen Verfremdungen verselbstständigte.

Diskutiert wurde zudem ein weiteres Detail des Bildes: Eine Frau, die aus dem Hintergrund auf die Herrenversammlung zuzugehen scheint.

Who is this figure in the Trump painting? pic.twitter.com/vCskkFukAU — please fire ron (@danielshutt) October 15, 2018

Die mysteriöse Dame symbolisiert die erste Präsidentin der USA, die sich nicht mehr vom Männerclub einschüchtern lässt, wie Thomas dem Time Magazin im März verriet.

Even in Trump’s thrift store trash painting, a woman is coming to end the bullshit when they aren’t paying any attention pic.twitter.com/hoymeVOcFi — Emily Colucci (@emilycolucci) October 15, 2018

Es ist nicht das erste Präsidentengemälde von Andy Thomas. Tatsächlich ist der amerikanische Maler spezialisiert auf die künstlerisch freie Inszenierung amerikanischer Politik und Geschichte, wie die Versammlung demokratischer Ex-Präsidenten aus dem letzten Jahr beweist.

