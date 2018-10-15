Partner von:
Präsidentengemälde im Weißen Haus: Donald Trump gefällt sich als Nachfolger von Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt und Ronald Reagan – und das Netz kann es nicht glauben

All the President's Men: Donald Trump befindet sich auf dem Gemälde von Andy Thomas in bester Gesellschaft Twitter @jbillinson / Künstler: © Andy Thomas

Ein Raum voller Ex-Präsidenten (und einem amtierenden) – das klingt wie eine Fiktion aus einem Science Fiction-Film. Wahr werden lassen hat sie der Künstler Andy Thomas in einem Gemälde, das nun Donald Trump in gut gelaunter Gesellschaft republikanischer Amtsvorgänger zeigt: Bush Junior und Senior, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, aber auch Dwight D. Eisenhower, Theodore Roosevelt und sogar Abraham Lincoln. Trump gefiel das Gemälde so gut, dass es einen Platz im Weißen Haus gefunden hat – und über das wenig überraschend auf Twitter angeregt diskutiert wird.

Öffentlich wurde das Gemälde von Andy Thomas durch das Trump-Interview in der CBS-Sendung “60 Minutes”, die am Sonntagabend in den USA lief. Dem Independent Journal Review-Journalisten Josh Billinson fiel das Bild, das den Namen “The Republican Club” trägt, umgehend auf.

Ins Weiße Haus gelangte das Gemälde durch den republikanischen Politiker Darrell Issa, der das Kunstwerk Trump überreicht hatte. Dem US-Präsidenten gefiel das Setting als auch seine künstlerische Inszenierung offenkundig so sehr, dass er sich telefonisch bei Thomas bedankte, wie das Nachrichtenportal The Daily Beast berichtet.

In den sozialen Medien kam das Gemälde, das Trump trotz Diet Coke im besten Licht erscheinen lässt, erwartungsgemäß weniger gut an.

Tatsächlich wurde das Bild schnell zum Mem, das sich in immer neuen Verfremdungen verselbstständigte.

Diskutiert wurde zudem ein weiteres Detail des Bildes: Eine Frau, die aus dem Hintergrund auf die Herrenversammlung zuzugehen scheint. 

Die mysteriöse Dame symbolisiert die erste Präsidentin der USA, die sich nicht mehr vom Männerclub einschüchtern lässt, wie Thomas dem Time Magazin im März verriet.

Es ist nicht das erste Präsidentengemälde von Andy Thomas. Tatsächlich ist der amerikanische Maler spezialisiert auf die  künstlerisch freie Inszenierung amerikanischer Politik und Geschichte, wie die Versammlung demokratischer Ex-Präsidenten aus dem letzten Jahr beweist.

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

True Blues by Andy Thomas @thesharkdaymond this is what the original painting looked like. Www.andythomas.com

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Andy Thomas Fine Art (@andythomasfineart) am

