Taylor Swift wird politisch – und stellt sich in Instagram-Post gegen Trump-Kandidatin bei US-Zwischenwahlen

Lange genug hat Pop-Superstar Taylor Swift über ihre politischen Präferenzen geschwiegen – bis jetzt. In einem viel beachteten Post auf Instagram bezog die "Shake it off"-Chanteuse Stellung. Sie werde in ihrem Heimat-Bundesstaat Tennessee nicht die republikanische Kandidatin Marsha Blackburn wählen, sondern für die demokratischen Kandidaten Phil Bredesen (Senat) und Jim Cooper (US-Repräsentantenhaus) stimmen. Swifts klare Positionierung brachte der 28-Jährigen im Social Web viel Zuspruch ein.

Bei den kommenden Zwischenwahlen in den USA – den sogenannten Midterms – am 6. November hat sich Taylor Swift als Befürworterin der beiden demokratischen Kandidaten Phil Bredesen (Senat) und Jim Cooper (US-Repräsentantenhaus) positioniert.

Swifts Bekenntnis ist umso bemerkenswerter, zumal die 28-Jährige in der Vergangenheit eine politische Positionierung vermieden hatte – und dafür von Trump-Befürwortern vereinnahmt worden war. Das US-Popkulturportal etwa Vulture wollte im vergangenen Jahr in der Swift-Single “Look what you made me do” den Sound der noch jungen Trump-Ära entdeckt haben.

Nun zeigt Taylor Swift “angesichts von mehreren Ereignissen in meinem Leben und in der Welt in den letzten zwei Jahren” eine klare Kante gegen das Trump-Amerika. “Ich kann nicht für jemanden stimmen, der nicht bereit ist, für die Würde ALLER Amerikaner unabhängig von ihrer Hautfarbe, ihrem Geschlecht und wen sie lieben, zu kämpfen”, schrieb Swift auf Instagram – und kritisierte damit direkt die republikanische Senatsbewerberin Marsha Blackburn.

Die “Delicate”-Sängerin betonte, sie wolle stattdessen Kandidaten unterstützen, die für Menschen- und LGBTQ-Rechte einstehen und sich gegen Rassismus engagierten. “Ich finde, dass der systematische Rassismus, den wir in diesem Land immer noch gegenüber Farbigen erleben, schrecklich, widerlich und weit verbreitet ist”, schrieb Swift in ihrem viel beachteten Post auf dem beliebten Fotonetzwerk. Binnen drei Stunden sammelte der Post fast eine Million Likes und ebenfalls zahlreiche positive Kommentare auf Twitter ein.

Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against Anti-Gay Senate Candidate – Thank you, ⁦@taylorswift13⁩. https://t.co/dxtrpKAys6 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2018

Whoa Taylor Swift weighs in on Tennessee Senate race, says she’s voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve” pic.twitter.com/QyEpje58vG — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 7, 2018

And people questioned my devotion to @taylorswift13. Better late than never — welcome to the #resistance https://t.co/VYq2Uv0waT — Christscreama Warren (@film_girl) October 8, 2018

Props to Taylor Swift, she announced supporting Democrats in Tennessee races. She didn’t just encourage people to vote but she made it clear, she is voting Democratic. — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) October 8, 2018

This has always been my biggest complaint about @taylorswift13 that she has never voiced her political opinions outright. She has an unbelievably large platform and millions of youngin’s listen to her and look up to her. I’m honestly so pleased she is finally speaking up. https://t.co/9OLffONS03 — 🎃 your middlest sister 🎃 (@kissing_kate_) October 8, 2018

