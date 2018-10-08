Taylor Swift wird politisch – und stellt sich in Instagram-Post gegen Trump-Kandidatin bei US-Zwischenwahlen

Bei den kommenden Zwischenwahlen in den USA – den sogenannten Midterms – am 6. November hat sich Taylor Swift als Befürworterin der beiden demokratischen Kandidaten Phil Bredesen (Senat) und Jim Cooper (US-Repräsentantenhaus) positioniert.
Swifts Bekenntnis ist umso bemerkenswerter, zumal die 28-Jährige in der Vergangenheit eine politische Positionierung vermieden hatte – und dafür von Trump-Befürwortern vereinnahmt worden war. Das US-Popkulturportal etwa Vulture wollte im vergangenen Jahr in der Swift-Single “Look what you made me do” den Sound der noch jungen Trump-Ära entdeckt haben.
Nun zeigt Taylor Swift “angesichts von mehreren Ereignissen in meinem Leben und in der Welt in den letzten zwei Jahren” eine klare Kante gegen das Trump-Amerika. “Ich kann nicht für jemanden stimmen, der nicht bereit ist, für die Würde ALLER Amerikaner unabhängig von ihrer Hautfarbe, ihrem Geschlecht und wen sie lieben, zu kämpfen”, schrieb Swift auf Instagram – und kritisierte damit direkt die republikanische Senatsbewerberin Marsha Blackburn.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Die “Delicate”-Sängerin betonte, sie wolle stattdessen Kandidaten unterstützen, die für Menschen- und LGBTQ-Rechte einstehen und sich gegen Rassismus engagierten. “Ich finde, dass der systematische Rassismus, den wir in diesem Land immer noch gegenüber Farbigen erleben, schrecklich, widerlich und weit verbreitet ist”, schrieb Swift in ihrem viel beachteten Post auf dem beliebten Fotonetzwerk. Binnen drei Stunden sammelte der Post fast eine Million Likes und ebenfalls zahlreiche positive Kommentare auf Twitter ein.
