Zum Tode von John McCain: So verneigt sich die Social Media-Welt vor dem Anti-Trump

McCains Frau Cindy, mit der der US-Senator seit 1980 verheiratet war, nahm in bewegenden Worten auf Twitter Abschied.
My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018
Seine 33-jährige Tochter Meghan verbreitete folgendes Statement.
I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
US-Politiker kondolierten umgehend. Der frühere US-Präsident Barack Obama, gegen den McCain 2008 bei der US-Wahl angetreten und unterlegen war, erinnerte in seinem Statement an den respektvollen Umgang der beiden Vollblutpolitiker miteinander und an McCains Verdienste für Amerika.
Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018
Obamas Amtsvorgänger George W. Bush wählte für seine Verneigung vor John McCain Instagram als Kommunikationskanal und würdigte seinen Parteikollegen als “großen Patrioten”.
Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain.
Während Bush und Obama als Redner zur Trauerfeier von John McCain eingeladen worden waren, verbat sich der verstorbene Republikaner explizit die Anwesenheit von US-Präsident Trump, mit dem der Senator von Arizona eine langjährige Abneigung verband. Trump rang sich auf Twitter denkbar knapp trotzdem eine Beileidsbekundung für McCains Familie ab, vermied aber jede Form einer Würdigung von McCains politischer Karriere.
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
Auch die First Lady, Melania Trump, und die Präsidententochter Ivanka kondolierten umgehend auf Twitter.
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018
Honoring the memory and legacy of Senator John McCain, an American patriot, who served our great nation with distinction.
My prayers are with Senator McCain’s family and loved ones as our nation mourns his passing.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018
Die letzte demokratische Präsidentschaftsbewerberin Hillary Clinton erklärte auf Twitter in ihrer Würdigung, es werde “niemals mehr jemanden wie ihn geben.”
.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018
Der republikanische Präsidentschaftsbewerber John Kasich, der 2016 in den Vorwahlen gegen Donald Trump unterlegen war, erklärte unterdessen, er habe alle Fahnen in Ohio auf Halbmast senken lassen.
I have ordered all public flags in Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life of @SenJohnMcCain
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 26, 2018
Aus dem Ausland folgten in den sozialen Medien ebenfalls schnell Kondolenzen – wie vom kanadischen Premier Justin Trudeau oder von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel:
Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018
Chancellor #Merkel on the passing of #JohnMcCain: Senator McCain was one of the great political figures of our time. He fought tirelessly for a strong transatlantic Alliance. pic.twitter.com/Kzd5Hbjhs9
— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 26, 2018
Aus der Medienbranche übermittelten zahlreiche Journalisten dies- und jenseits des Atlantiks ihre Beileidsbezeugungen.
John McCain (1936-2018): pic.twitter.com/dyYr2Uq3zM
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 26, 2018
America lost a patriot.
Arizona lost an icon.
Senate lost a voice of moral clarity.
Roberta lost her boy.
Cindy lost her love.
Doug, Andy, Sidney, Meghan, Jack, Jimmy, Bridgette lost their dad.
I lost a friend & mentor.
Rest In Peace, dear John.
U made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/MxDBL52VjO
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2018
You know guys, the idea of Aretha Franklin and John McCain hanging out together in the Freshman section of heaven, kinda makes me smile.
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2018
Freedom has lost one of its greatest friends. RIP, John McCain. pic.twitter.com/OZQtxX0jrf
— Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) August 26, 2018
This clip shows what a man John McCain was. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hYqCFmwiNh
— Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) August 26, 2018
Remember? @realDonaldTrump about #JohnMcCain in 2015 https://t.co/q0wHl8JXds pic.twitter.com/sanIq8ddrM
— Richard Gutjahr (@gutjahr) August 26, 2018