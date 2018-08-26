Zum Tode von John McCain: So verneigt sich die Social Media-Welt vor dem Anti-Trump

Der republikanische Senator John McCain ist am Samstag an den Folgen eines Hirntumors im Alter von 81 Jahren verstorben. McCain war 31 Jahre lang Senator im Bundesstaat Arizona und republikanischer Präsidentschaftskandidat bei der US-Wahl 2008, die er klar gegen Barack Obama verlor. McCain, der im Vietnamkrieg fünfeinhalb Jahre in Gefangenschaft verbrachte, galt als größter innerparteilicher Rivale von US-Präsident Trump, mit dem er sich legendäre Wortduelle u.a. zur Gesundheitsreform lieferte. Politiker aus beiden Parteien nahmen in den sozialen Medien Abschied von McCain.

McCains Frau Cindy, mit der der US-Senator seit 1980 verheiratet war, nahm in bewegenden Worten auf Twitter Abschied.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

Seine 33-jährige Tochter Meghan verbreitete folgendes Statement.

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

US-Politiker kondolierten umgehend. Der frühere US-Präsident Barack Obama, gegen den McCain 2008 bei der US-Wahl angetreten und unterlegen war, erinnerte in seinem Statement an den respektvollen Umgang der beiden Vollblutpolitiker miteinander und an McCains Verdienste für Amerika.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Obamas Amtsvorgänger George W. Bush wählte für seine Verneigung vor John McCain Instagram als Kommunikationskanal und würdigte seinen Parteikollegen als “großen Patrioten”.

Während Bush und Obama als Redner zur Trauerfeier von John McCain eingeladen worden waren, verbat sich der verstorbene Republikaner explizit die Anwesenheit von US-Präsident Trump, mit dem der Senator von Arizona eine langjährige Abneigung verband. Trump rang sich auf Twitter denkbar knapp trotzdem eine Beileidsbekundung für McCains Familie ab, vermied aber jede Form einer Würdigung von McCains politischer Karriere.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Auch die First Lady, Melania Trump, und die Präsidententochter Ivanka kondolierten umgehend auf Twitter.

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018

Honoring the memory and legacy of Senator John McCain, an American patriot, who served our great nation with distinction.

My prayers are with Senator McCain’s family and loved ones as our nation mourns his passing. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018

Die letzte demokratische Präsidentschaftsbewerberin Hillary Clinton erklärte auf Twitter in ihrer Würdigung, es werde “niemals mehr jemanden wie ihn geben.”

.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018

Der republikanische Präsidentschaftsbewerber John Kasich, der 2016 in den Vorwahlen gegen Donald Trump unterlegen war, erklärte unterdessen, er habe alle Fahnen in Ohio auf Halbmast senken lassen.

I have ordered all public flags in Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life of @SenJohnMcCain — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 26, 2018

Aus dem Ausland folgten in den sozialen Medien ebenfalls schnell Kondolenzen – wie vom kanadischen Premier Justin Trudeau oder von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel:

Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018

Chancellor #Merkel on the passing of #JohnMcCain: Senator McCain was one of the great political figures of our time. He fought tirelessly for a strong transatlantic Alliance. pic.twitter.com/Kzd5Hbjhs9 — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 26, 2018

Aus der Medienbranche übermittelten zahlreiche Journalisten dies- und jenseits des Atlantiks ihre Beileidsbezeugungen.

America lost a patriot.

Arizona lost an icon.

Senate lost a voice of moral clarity.

Roberta lost her boy.

Cindy lost her love.

Doug, Andy, Sidney, Meghan, Jack, Jimmy, Bridgette lost their dad.

I lost a friend & mentor.

Rest In Peace, dear John.

U made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/MxDBL52VjO — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2018

You know guys, the idea of Aretha Franklin and John McCain hanging out together in the Freshman section of heaven, kinda makes me smile. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2018

Freedom has lost one of its greatest friends. RIP, John McCain. pic.twitter.com/OZQtxX0jrf — Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) August 26, 2018

This clip shows what a man John McCain was. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hYqCFmwiNh — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) August 26, 2018

