Zum Tode von John McCain: So verneigt sich die Social Media-Welt vor dem Anti-Trump

John McCain forderte bei den US-Wahl 2008 Barack Obama heraus
John McCain forderte bei den US-Wahl 2008 Barack Obama heraus Foto: © Facebook / John McCain

Der republikanische Senator John McCain ist am Samstag an den Folgen eines Hirntumors im Alter von 81 Jahren verstorben. McCain war 31 Jahre lang Senator im Bundesstaat Arizona und republikanischer Präsidentschaftskandidat bei der US-Wahl 2008, die er klar gegen Barack Obama verlor. McCain, der im Vietnamkrieg fünfeinhalb Jahre in Gefangenschaft verbrachte, galt als größter innerparteilicher Rivale von US-Präsident Trump, mit dem er sich legendäre Wortduelle u.a. zur Gesundheitsreform lieferte. Politiker aus beiden Parteien nahmen in den sozialen Medien Abschied von McCain.

McCains Frau Cindy, mit der der US-Senator seit 1980 verheiratet war, nahm in bewegenden Worten auf Twitter Abschied.

Seine 33-jährige Tochter Meghan verbreitete folgendes Statement.

US-Politiker kondolierten umgehend. Der frühere US-Präsident Barack Obama, gegen den McCain 2008 bei der US-Wahl angetreten und unterlegen war, erinnerte in seinem Statement an den respektvollen Umgang der beiden Vollblutpolitiker miteinander und an McCains Verdienste für Amerika.    

Obamas Amtsvorgänger George W. Bush wählte für seine Verneigung vor John McCain Instagram als Kommunikationskanal und würdigte seinen Parteikollegen als “großen Patrioten”.  

Während Bush und Obama als Redner zur Trauerfeier von John McCain eingeladen worden waren, verbat sich der verstorbene Republikaner explizit die Anwesenheit von US-Präsident Trump, mit dem der Senator von Arizona eine langjährige Abneigung verband. Trump rang sich auf Twitter denkbar knapp trotzdem eine Beileidsbekundung für McCains Familie ab, vermied aber jede Form einer Würdigung von McCains politischer Karriere.

Auch die First Lady, Melania Trump, und die Präsidententochter Ivanka kondolierten umgehend auf Twitter.  

Die letzte demokratische Präsidentschaftsbewerberin Hillary Clinton erklärte auf Twitter in ihrer Würdigung, es werde “niemals mehr jemanden wie ihn geben.”  

Der republikanische Präsidentschaftsbewerber John Kasich, der 2016 in den Vorwahlen gegen Donald Trump unterlegen war, erklärte unterdessen, er habe alle Fahnen in Ohio auf Halbmast senken lassen.  

Aus dem Ausland folgten in den sozialen Medien ebenfalls schnell Kondolenzen – wie vom kanadischen Premier Justin Trudeau oder von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel:  

Aus der Medienbranche übermittelten zahlreiche Journalisten dies- und jenseits des Atlantiks ihre Beileidsbezeugungen.  

