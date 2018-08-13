“Space Farce”: Stephen King macht sich auf Twitter über Trumps Space-Force lustig und entfesselt die Kreativität der Nutzer

“NUR retweeten wenn ihr der Meinung seid, dass dies die vermutlich dümmste Idee aus Trumps zugegebenermaßen dummem Kopf bisher ist”, schrieb Bestseller-Autor Stephen King auf Twitter.

Space Force: I keep thinking of one of those old Saturday morning shows with puppets n shit. Retweet ONLY if you think this is possibly the dumbest idea out of Trump's admittedly dumb head so far. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2018

Offenbar sind zahlreiche Twitter-Nutzer exakt dieser Meinung. Am 11. August veröffentlichte King seinen Tweet, der bislang über 40.000 mal retweetet wurde. Viele Nutzer lassen es nicht bei einem simplen Retweet, sondern veröffentlichen Bilder, Cartoons und Parodien auf Trumps “Space Force”-Pläne. King hat eine wahre Space-Farce-Mania losgetreten. Hier eine Auswahl:

I know trump doesn’t care about the law, but we have an international treaty that says we won’t develop military bases in space. pic.twitter.com/aktPY17amU — Arlene Shumaker (@BoatMateARS) August 11, 2018

He’s had really dumb ideas, but I have to admit that this is more ridiculous than his Wall🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zPJFmC7G2w — 🦋Rose🦋#GlovesOff (@MamaRose2017) August 11, 2018

