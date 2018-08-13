Partner von:
“Space Farce”: Stephen King macht sich auf Twitter über Trumps Space-Force lustig und entfesselt die Kreativität der Nutzer

"Dümmste Idee bisher" – Stephen King entfesselt auf Twitter die Kreativität der Nutzer in Sachen "Space Force"
"Dümmste Idee bisher" - Stephen King entfesselt auf Twitter die Kreativität der Nutzer in Sachen "Space Force"

Die angekündigten Pläne von US-Präsident Donald Trump, eine Space Force zu gründen, die die USA vom Weltraum aus verteidigen soll, sorgen für Hohn und Spott im Netz. Ein besonders prominenter Spötter ist Bestseller-Autor-Stephen King. Er forderte dazu auf, seinen Tweet weiter zu verbreiten, wenn man der Meinung ist, dass die Space Force die bislang dümmste Idee Trumps sei. Die Resonanz ist überwältigend.

“NUR retweeten wenn ihr der Meinung seid, dass dies die vermutlich dümmste Idee aus Trumps zugegebenermaßen dummem Kopf bisher ist”, schrieb Bestseller-Autor Stephen King auf Twitter.

Offenbar sind zahlreiche Twitter-Nutzer exakt dieser Meinung. Am 11. August veröffentlichte King seinen Tweet, der bislang über 40.000 mal retweetet wurde. Viele Nutzer lassen es nicht bei einem simplen Retweet, sondern veröffentlichen Bilder, Cartoons und Parodien auf Trumps “Space Force”-Pläne. King hat eine wahre Space-Farce-Mania losgetreten. Hier eine Auswahl:

