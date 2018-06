Gislason, Musa, Durmaz & Co.: die überraschenden Instagram-Aufsteiger der WM-Vorrunde

Thank you for all your support throughout this journey. I thank God for this opportunity to represent my country in the World Cup and compete with the best in the world. Although we were not victorious we fought hard until the very end. As you all are we are also disappointed and will use this as motivation to come back stronger. We are Naija and I hope we can continue to make you all proud 🇳🇬🦅🙏

