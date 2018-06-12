“Dumm und Dümmer”: Die Netzreaktionen auf das Gipfeltreffen zwischen Donald TrumpKim Jong-un

Von

The Singapore Summit as a film: DUMB AND DUMBER. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 11, 2018

I’m not sure it’s possible to capture an entire era in one image, but Dennis Rodman running a cryptocurrency grift on live TV from the North Korea summit while wearing a MAGA is a serious nominee https://t.co/Qs7aQ4w6n8 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 12, 2018

Well, at least it didn’t end in two minutes, which it could have (insert own Stormy joke here). Prediction: tomorrow, Trump will “remember” what was said very differently from Kim. But talking is still better than staring. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 12, 2018

The fate of humanity are in the hands of Donald Trump, Kim Jung Un, Dennis Rodman and Kim Kardashian. Please make it stop. I am not high enough to handle all this information. — Alex Mazigi (@MadzInMtl) June 12, 2018

Interesting note: Maddow pointed out that Trump was late to every meeting he went to at the G7 Summit. But, right now in Singapore, he’s right on time. Doesn’t that speak volumes. — Harvey Bobrow (@Hbobrow1Hbobrow) June 12, 2018

Imagine if someone told you five years ago, Dennis Rodman would travel to Singapore to join President Trumps meeting with Kim Jong Un about peace, days after pardoning a women on Kim Kardashian’s request. #TrumpKimsummit — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) June 12, 2018

How can Trump establish an excellent relationship with a North Korean dictator in 45 minutes, but can’t establish working relationships with our longstanding democratic allies after 18 months? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 12, 2018

The White House limited the number of American journalists in the press pool with Trump to match the number of North Korean “reporters” following Kim. — Elise Hu (@elisewho) June 12, 2018

Trump just give away the farm, everything that Kim Jong Un wants. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 12, 2018

We’re not watching a summit. We’re watching the Bachelor. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 12, 2018

Will Trump give him a rose? — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 12, 2018

Menu for today’s working lunch with President Trump and Kim Jong Un: pic.twitter.com/OJlkhuouSR — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 12, 2018

I hope Trump gets 2 scoops and Kim only 1. https://t.co/6Q97e6zBWm — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 12, 2018

Trump is gonna be angry since Big Macs aren’t on the menu. They’re service caribou and octopus 😂 — 💙 Koko ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) June 12, 2018

Love too eat Haagen Dazs in Singapore https://t.co/TUvBX5zgZ8 — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) June 12, 2018

something apropos about Trump and Kim eating a dessert named by Brigitte Bardot on the French Riviera — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 12, 2018

Is this the Häagen-Dazs summit? https://t.co/K3p2xThxCF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 12, 2018

