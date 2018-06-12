Partner von:
“Dumm und Dümmer”: Die Netzreaktionen auf das Gipfeltreffen zwischen Donald TrumpKim Jong-un

Bildschirmfoto-2018-06-12-um-06.15.09.png
Geschichtsträchtiges Zusammentreffen: Donald Trump und Kim Jong-un / Foto: The White House (Shealah Craighead) / Facebook

Der historische Handschlag ist gemacht: Donald Trump hat als erster amtierender US-Präsident den Machthaber Nordkoreas getroffen. Der mit Hochspannung erwartete Gipfel in Singapur zwischen Trump und Kim Jong-un begann ausgemacht freundlich – inklusive mehrfachem Schulterklopfen. Donald Trump erklärte, die ersten Gespräche wären "sehr, sehr gut" verlaufen, Kim Jong-un sprach von einem "Beginn des Friedens". Am intensivsten wurde im Social Web jedoch das erlesene Dinner diskutiert – inklusive Häagen-Dazs-Eiscreme zum Nachtisch.

