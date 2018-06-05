Apple spendiert seinen Nutzern endlich den FaceTime-Gruppenchat – und das Social Web dreht durch

FaceTime with 30 people be like #WWDC2018 pic.twitter.com/mJ7U93YS5n
— Soala (@Mr_Abam_) June 4, 2018
Solange mir Photos nicht automatisch das beste Dick Pic raussucht, ist mir die App egal. #WWDC18
— Marcel Winatschek (@MarcelToGo) June 4, 2018
Marktanteil Safari: 3,7% (Desktop), 27,3% (mobile) https://t.co/NbNaI78YFK
— Jörgen Camrath (@uniwave) June 4, 2018
Apple talking about using Siri via screens.
Me: pic.twitter.com/NoC3yeV9uF
— Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) June 4, 2018
apple employees after revealing every miniscule new feature #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/7Kr5OPnFXk
— Jacob Alpern (@jacobalpern) June 4, 2018
Me finally enabling dark mode after suffering through the bright colors for the past 12 years #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/cgHFVVSqz8
— Lucky Boy (@wrinkledwaffle) June 4, 2018
So we getting dark mode on MacOS but not iOS ☹️😒 #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/RUqNBN62EK
— Bryan Otañez (@Botanez) June 4, 2018
Now I can FaceTime with 32 friends
So I remember that I don’t have friends #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/yoPNlovkTt
— Lalah • PSG • (@Lalah_xx) June 4, 2018
#WWDC18 apple said DARK MODE . pic.twitter.com/ZcVY10JtdU
— Jøshua (@Bizarrefox) June 4, 2018
Apple: We are basically introducing The Sims for iOS 🤷♀️ #WWDC2018 #memoji pic.twitter.com/PNhZDOvVVg
— Jan Havlík (@johny834) June 4, 2018
Apple: Buy our $1,000 phone
Also Apple: Get off your damn phone#wwdc2018 pic.twitter.com/FWaQcOys8f
— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) June 4, 2018
“Steve Jobs would never have forgotten to push the save button.” #WWDC18
— ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) June 4, 2018
I’m not watching #WWDC18 but can someone please let me know when they bring stocks back
— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) June 4, 2018
1960: There will be flying cars in 2018
2018: Apple introduces tongue detection for Animoji. #WWDC #WWDC2018 pic.twitter.com/gR5Nqzgosw
— GGyongy (@Maze_hun) June 4, 2018
important #ios12 update #WWDC2018 pic.twitter.com/KJ25jngcso
— Old Face Magenta (@LocalEmoMom) June 4, 2018
I’m ready to make my site #Apple Watch ready. #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/lNAygzQgEp
— ᴄʜᴀʀʟɪᴇ ʜɪɴᴏᴊᴏsᴀ 🕶 (@charliehinojosa) June 4, 2018
Coming to developers in 2019. Right after AirPower. #WWDC18
— ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) June 4, 2018
are we going to get a new Macbook at #WWDC2018 ? pic.twitter.com/tIVySm0wpB
— Jimmy Garoppolo Burner Account (@arekthompson) June 4, 2018
Apples failure to launch a updated Macbook Pro at #WWDC2018 is simply astonishing. As of current, something like a XPS15 is twice the speed and half the cost of a top spec’d Macbook Pro.
— Dan Saltman (@dbl) June 4, 2018
Apple: As you know, Siri is more than just voice.
— Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) June 4, 2018