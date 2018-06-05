Partner von:
buzzer-das-letzte-aus-dem-netz
Anzeige

Apple spendiert seinen Nutzern endlich den FaceTime-Gruppenchat – und das Social Web dreht durch

ios12_apple-memoji_06042018.jpg
Viele, viele neue Emojis finden Apple-Nutzer in iOS 12 / Foto: © Apple

Apples Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC war ein Nonevent für alle Anhänger des iKonzerns, die sich ein neues Hardware-Produkt erhofft hatten. Doch auch Kleinigkeiten können manchen in Verzückung versetzen – oder das Gegenteil provozieren, wie die Reaktionen im Social Web auf neue Features wie den Gruppenchat im FaceTime, den Dark Mode im macOS Mojave oder Shortcuts bei Siri beweisen...

Anzeige
Anzeige

Von

Anzeige

Keine Neuigkeiten aus der Medien-Branche mehr verpassen: Abonnieren Sie kostenlos die MEEDIA-Newsletter und bleiben Sie über alle aktuellen Entwicklungen auf dem Laufenden.

Anzeige
Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

Anzeige
Anzeige

Gebaut von JUNE - Online Marketing Tools

Meedia

Meedia