Apple spendiert seinen Nutzern endlich den FaceTime-Gruppenchat – und das Social Web dreht durch

Solange mir Photos nicht automatisch das beste Dick Pic raussucht, ist mir die App egal. #WWDC18 — Marcel Winatschek (@MarcelToGo) June 4, 2018

Apple talking about using Siri via screens. Me: pic.twitter.com/NoC3yeV9uF — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) June 4, 2018

apple employees after revealing every miniscule new feature #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/7Kr5OPnFXk — Jacob Alpern (@jacobalpern) June 4, 2018

Me finally enabling dark mode after suffering through the bright colors for the past 12 years #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/cgHFVVSqz8 — Lucky Boy (@wrinkledwaffle) June 4, 2018

So we getting dark mode on MacOS but not iOS ☹️😒 #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/RUqNBN62EK — Bryan Otañez (@Botanez) June 4, 2018

Now I can FaceTime with 32 friends So I remember that I don’t have friends #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/yoPNlovkTt — Lalah • PSG • (@Lalah_xx) June 4, 2018

Apple: Buy our $1,000 phone Also Apple: Get off your damn phone#wwdc2018 pic.twitter.com/FWaQcOys8f — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) June 4, 2018

“Steve Jobs would never have forgotten to push the save button.” #WWDC18 — ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) June 4, 2018

I’m not watching #WWDC18 but can someone please let me know when they bring stocks back — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) June 4, 2018

1960: There will be flying cars in 2018

2018: Apple introduces tongue detection for Animoji. #WWDC #WWDC2018 pic.twitter.com/gR5Nqzgosw — GGyongy (@Maze_hun) June 4, 2018

Coming to developers in 2019. Right after AirPower. #WWDC18 — ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) June 4, 2018

are we going to get a new Macbook at #WWDC2018 ? pic.twitter.com/tIVySm0wpB — Jimmy Garoppolo Burner Account (@arekthompson) June 4, 2018

Apples failure to launch a updated Macbook Pro at #WWDC2018 is simply astonishing. As of current, something like a XPS15 is twice the speed and half the cost of a top spec’d Macbook Pro. — Dan Saltman (@dbl) June 4, 2018

Apple: As you know, Siri is more than just voice. — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) June 4, 2018

