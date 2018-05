“We don’t do our jobs with our cocks”: Das schräge Jung von Matt Lümmel-Video für Gleichberechtigung im Job

No jobs for cocks

OhYouWo(men)! Now we’re talking!As absurd as the pay gap but much more fun to watch (and listen to). Like it, share it and most importantly: talk about it! Here, at work or in our group facebook.com/groups/ohyouwomenThe pay gap ends when we all use our voices!#talkthetalk

Gepostet von Oh You Women am Mittwoch, 30. Mai 2018