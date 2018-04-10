Partner von:
buzzer-das-letzte-aus-dem-netz
Anzeige

Mark Zuckerbergs Anhörung vor dem US-Kongress ist der denkwürdigste Moment der jüngeren Internetgeschichte – so reagiert das Netz

Bildschirmfoto-2018-04-10-um-20.37.00.png
Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg sagt vor dem US-Kongress aus / Screenshot: © CNBC

Darauf hat nicht nur die Internetbranche seit Wochen gewartet: Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg muss anlässlich des Datenskandals um Cambridge Analytica vor dem US-Kongress Farbe bekennen. Es ist der ultimative Showdown: Der nerdige CEO des fünftwertvollsten Internetkonzerns, der in der Vergangenheit nicht gerade für seine Eloquenz aufgefallen ist, wird von 44 US-Politikern rhetorisch in die Mangel genommen. Die Netzreaktionen zur Anhörung.

Anzeige
Anzeige

Von

Anzeige
Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

Anzeige
Anzeige

Gebaut von JUNE - Online Marketing Tools

Meedia

Meedia