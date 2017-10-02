Tot mit 66: So trauert die Musikwelt im Social Web um Rocklegende Tom Petty

Tragischer Verlust für die Musikwelt: Im Alter von 66 Jahren ist überraschend Rocklegende Tom Petty am Montag an einem Herzinfarkt verstorben. Petty hatte wenige Tage zuvor erst eine lange Tournee beendet. Dem US-Sänger und Songwriter gelang in den 70er-Jahren mit seiner Band The Heartbreakers der Durchbruch, Petty erlangte aber vor allem mit seinem Soloalbun "Full Moon Fever" in den späten 80er-Jahren Superstarstatus. Zu seinen größten Hits gehören "Free fallin'", "I won't back down" und "Runnin' down a dream". Im Social Web verneigt sich die Musikwelt in unzähligen Trauer-Posts.

"It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. I'll never forget him." – Bob Dylan on Tom Petty https://t.co/ViUhfGPjHW pic.twitter.com/kY2UZ1emTI — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 2, 2017

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty

RIP Tom Petty

Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤 — matty (@Truman_Black) October 2, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

Rest easy, Tom Petty. Thank you for your songs, your inspiration, for the comfort I find in your music on days like today. — Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. One of my heros. pic.twitter.com/SOkUUDwjdP — Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) October 2, 2017