Tot mit 66: So trauert die Musikwelt im Social Web um Rocklegende Tom Petty

"It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. I'll never forget him." – Bob Dylan on Tom Petty https://t.co/ViUhfGPjHW pic.twitter.com/kY2UZ1emTI
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
💔
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 2, 2017
This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
no words. just thanks. @tompetty pic.twitter.com/224gn9GNbo
— Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) October 2, 2017
damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad
— Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother.
— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 2, 2017
Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017
RIP Tom Petty
Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017
We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤
— matty (@Truman_Black) October 2, 2017
Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017
I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family.
— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty
— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017
Rest easy, Tom Petty. Thank you for your songs, your inspiration, for the comfort I find in your music on days like today.
— Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) October 2, 2017
RIP Tom Petty. One of my heros. pic.twitter.com/SOkUUDwjdP
— Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) October 2, 2017
THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. #TomPetty honored to have shared your very last show on this earth. #freefalling #RIPTomPetty