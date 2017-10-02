Partner von:
Tot mit 66: So trauert die Musikwelt im Social Web um Rocklegende Tom Petty

"Free fallin'" war sein größter Hit: Rocker Tom Petty / © Tom Petty / Facebook

Tragischer Verlust für die Musikwelt: Im Alter von 66 Jahren ist überraschend Rocklegende Tom Petty am Montag an einem Herzinfarkt verstorben. Petty hatte wenige Tage zuvor erst eine lange Tournee beendet. Dem US-Sänger und Songwriter gelang in den 70er-Jahren mit seiner Band The Heartbreakers der Durchbruch, Petty erlangte aber vor allem mit seinem Soloalbun "Full Moon Fever" in den späten 80er-Jahren Superstarstatus. Zu seinen größten Hits gehören "Free fallin'", "I won't back down" und "Runnin' down a dream". Im Social Web verneigt sich die Musikwelt in unzähligen Trauer-Posts.

THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. #TomPetty honored to have shared your very last show on this earth. #freefalling #RIPTomPetty

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) am

