Partner von:
buzzer-das-letzte-aus-dem-netz

Donald Trump feuert Chefstrategen Steve Bannon – und das Netz reagiert kübelweise mit Schadenfreude

Bildschirmfoto-2017-02-24-um-03.43.59.png
Donalds Trumps Chefstratege Steve Bannon / Screenshot: © ABC / YouTube

Paukenschlag vor dem Wochenende: Chefstratege Steve Bannon, der die Politik der neuen US-Regierung maßgeblich mitbestimmt hat, verlässt die Trump-Administration. Die New York Times hatte zuerst vom Rauswurf durch Donald Trump berichtet, das Weiße Haus bestätigte die Personalie wenig später. Der langjährige Chefredakteur der neurechten Website Breitbart galt als kontroverseste Figur der neuen US-Regierung und hatte in den sieben Monaten seiner Beratertätigkeit wiederholt US-Medien scharf attackiert. Das Social Web reagiert mit Spott und Häme.

Anzeige

Von

Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

Anzeige
Anzeige

Gebaut von JUNE - Online Marketing Tools