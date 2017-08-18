Donald Trump feuert Chefstrategen Steve Bannon – und das Netz reagiert kübelweise mit Schadenfreude

The tribe has spoken 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/tcyMULgD0N
— Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) August 18, 2017
Now all we need is Trump out.
— Alexia Bonatsos (@alexia) August 18, 2017
Two more and that's Trump Bingo #bannon pic.twitter.com/AT8NFBmfnI
— Otto English (@Otto_English) August 18, 2017
Couldn’t happen to a nicer white supremacist…. #Bannon
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 18, 2017
#Bannon #BannonOut #BannonIsHistory celebrations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1GKLv3y7A7
— Erwoti (@erwoti) August 18, 2017
Medienberichte: Trump schmeißt Stephen #Bannon raus. Bei den Clintons knallen die Korken! pic.twitter.com/WeA1MZBBFH
— extra3 (@extra3) August 18, 2017
Bannon is out. Beware! He can do the exact same thing without an official title in the Administration. Nothing changes until Trump is out.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2017
#Bannon is leaving the White House but the smell he left in the couches will live on.
— Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) August 18, 2017
I see that the Titanic's crew just threw another deck chair over the rail. There, problem solved; disaster averted! #Bannon
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 18, 2017
Steve Bannon just told me he resigned from the White House two weeks ago @POTUS #Bannon
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 18, 2017
It's not the people around Trump; it's Trump.
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 18, 2017
The good news for Bannon is that he can go back to wearing flip flops and cargo shorts again.
— Jay Yarow 🐥 (@jyarow) August 18, 2017
Who's gonna pull the strings now…. #BannonOut #Bannon #StopTrump #ImpeachTrump #Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/Y5CmHgiPdO
— DJFlorek Photography (@DJFlorek) August 18, 2017
Good bye #SteveBannon ! You'll be sorely NOT missed!
Bannon #Bannon #BannonFired pic.twitter.com/3QeFK3APNI
— loony (@badgirl_loony) August 18, 2017
US stocks climbed out of the red on Friday on reports that Stephen Bannon is out at the White House https://t.co/VVa65VEVAI pic.twitter.com/IEcKit0fEd
— Financial Times (@FT) August 18, 2017
The stock market actually turned higher on the Taylor Swift speculation, not Bannon speculation
— Julie VerHage (@julieverhage) August 18, 2017
Hmmmmmmm https://t.co/nLUDJBfARr
— Jay Yarow 🐥 (@jyarow) August 18, 2017
The real issue is that #Bannon has been able to exert such influence on our country.
The damage done will not be quickly undone.
— Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) August 18, 2017