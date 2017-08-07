Nach 7 Jahren: Apple startet seinen Instagram-Account – und feiert mit #ShotoniPhone-Kampagne die iPhone-Fotos der Nutzer

Nils Jacobsen

Nils Jacobsen ist Wirtschaftsjournalist und Techreporter in Hamburg. Der studierte Medienwissenschaftler und Buchautor ("Das Apple-Imperium" / "Das Apple-Imperium 2.0" ) berichtet seit knapp 20 Jahren über die Entwicklung der Aktienmärkte und Internet-Wirtschaft - u.a. als Chefredakteur der Portale clickfish, US FINANCE, YEALD und CURVED. In dieser Tradition schreibt, analysiert und bloggt Jacobsen für MEEDIA seit 2008 über das Beste der beiden Welten Internet und Wirtschaft.