Nach 7 Jahren: Apple startet seinen Instagram-Account – und feiert mit #ShotoniPhone-Kampagne die iPhone-Fotos der Nutzer

Bildschirmfoto-2017-08-07-um-22.37.36.png
Apple entdeckt Instagram / Screenshot: © Apple / Instagram

Google ist dabei, Microsoft auch, Amazon ebenfalls und Facebook als Mutterkonzern natürlich sowieso – alle Tech- und Internetgiganten besitzen seit Jahren ein Konto bei Instagram, nur Apple hat sich lange Zeit verweigert. Bis jetzt: Seit heute postet der wertvollste Konzern der Welt auch beim beliebten Foto-Netzwerk. Und das mit einem bestimmten Fokus: Nicht auf Hochglanz getrimmte PR-Bilder sind zunächst zu sehen, sondern ausschließlich Alben von Fotos, die Nutzer mit ihrem iPhone geschossen haben.

Der Ritterschlag kommt inzwischen täglich bei Instagram: Jeden Tag veröffentlicht die Facebook-Tochter unter dem Hashtag #diewocheaufinstagram Fotos ihrer Nutzer, die den Instagram-Mitarbeitern besonders gut gefallen haben. Wer ausgewählt wird, kann sich meist über eine Explosion bei den Followerzahlen freuen.

Nach dem gleichen Prinzip hat Apple, das notorisch zurückhaltend bei seiner Social Media-Strategie vorgeht – der Kultkonzern aus Cupertino hat bis heute nicht getwittert –, nun nach sieben Jahren nach dem Start von Instagram schließlich sein eigenes Konto gestartet.

Nicht Hochglanz-PR-Bilder füllen den Account, sondern Nutzer-Fotos, die Apple-Fans zuvor bei Instagram gepostet und mit dem Hashtag #ShotoniPhone versehen haben – ein Claim, mit dem Apple in den vergangenen Jahren bereits für die Qualität seiner iPhone-Kamera auf großflächigen Anzeigen geworben hat.

#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Mirabai M. @mirafilm “Beekeeping is incredibly addictive. Once you start, it’s very hard to stop. I think I’ll probably be a beekeeper for the rest of my life.” – 2. Jeremy S. @jeremysnell “I do show people the photos I take of them. A lot of these people have never really had their picture taken before, so this is really special to them. I think it opens people up in a new way, when they are able to see themselves in an image.” – 3. Daniil S. @daniil “I want to show the backstage – we’re surrounded by so much beauty that we take for granted. For us it’s so common. We don’t see the beauty anymore.” – 4. Marcelo N. @marcelonava “I like to walk, exploring a city, knowing every little space within the world.” – 5. Dave S. @davesandford “An adrenaline rush? Quite the opposite actually. I find swimming with sharks to be very peaceful.”

Ein Beitrag geteilt von apple (@apple) am

Die Auswahl kann sich wahrlich sehen lassen: In Fotoserien, bestehend aus Fotos und Kurzvideos zeigt Apple bei Instagram, außergewöhnliche Aufnahmen seiner Nutzer – von einer Karambolage zwischen einer Wespe und einer Biene bis  zu intimen Schwarzweiß-Fotografien.

Angereichert werden die Fotoalben mit Kurzbeschreibungen zum iPhone-Fotografen. Apples Instagram-Konto hat fraglos Luft nach oben: Nach einem Tag folgen bislang 170.000 Abonnenten dem @apple-Account.

