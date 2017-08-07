Nach 7 Jahren: Apple startet seinen Instagram-Account – und feiert mit #ShotoniPhone-Kampagne die iPhone-Fotos der Nutzer

Der Ritterschlag kommt inzwischen täglich bei Instagram: Jeden Tag veröffentlicht die Facebook-Tochter unter dem Hashtag #diewocheaufinstagram Fotos ihrer Nutzer, die den Instagram-Mitarbeitern besonders gut gefallen haben. Wer ausgewählt wird, kann sich meist über eine Explosion bei den Followerzahlen freuen.
Nach dem gleichen Prinzip hat Apple, das notorisch zurückhaltend bei seiner Social Media-Strategie vorgeht – der Kultkonzern aus Cupertino hat bis heute nicht getwittert –, nun nach sieben Jahren nach dem Start von Instagram schließlich sein eigenes Konto gestartet.
A look through the lens of iPhone users around the world. Tag #ShotoniPhone to take part. – Words and images by @koci, @itsreuben, @danilo, @_xst, @subwayhands, @marcelonava, @brockdavis, @lanadeathray, @thesdcowgirl, @inomad, @_yaisyusman_, @dawn_denfeld, @pauloctavious, @jeremysnell, @laurazazanis, @ryanpernofski, @abstractconformity, @mirafilm, @joez19, @daniil, @oli_op, @fotombo, @j9ryl, @tertiusalio, @maggiefortsonphoto, @trevorpaulhus, @rodrigomartinezfotos, @louiegraphy, @vmiura, @lfleischer, @vasjenkatro, @stevenxuex, @ianteraoka, @easonhsiung, @omidscheybani, @tamon_, @jaywilliamsphotography, @holephoto, @bigheadtaco, @mamacaxx, @aconica, @joshuakissi
Nicht Hochglanz-PR-Bilder füllen den Account, sondern Nutzer-Fotos, die Apple-Fans zuvor bei Instagram gepostet und mit dem Hashtag #ShotoniPhone versehen haben – ein Claim, mit dem Apple in den vergangenen Jahren bereits für die Qualität seiner iPhone-Kamera auf großflächigen Anzeigen geworben hat.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Mirabai M. @mirafilm “Beekeeping is incredibly addictive. Once you start, it’s very hard to stop. I think I’ll probably be a beekeeper for the rest of my life.” – 2. Jeremy S. @jeremysnell “I do show people the photos I take of them. A lot of these people have never really had their picture taken before, so this is really special to them. I think it opens people up in a new way, when they are able to see themselves in an image.” – 3. Daniil S. @daniil “I want to show the backstage – we’re surrounded by so much beauty that we take for granted. For us it’s so common. We don’t see the beauty anymore.” – 4. Marcelo N. @marcelonava “I like to walk, exploring a city, knowing every little space within the world.” – 5. Dave S. @davesandford “An adrenaline rush? Quite the opposite actually. I find swimming with sharks to be very peaceful.”
Die Auswahl kann sich wahrlich sehen lassen: In Fotoserien, bestehend aus Fotos und Kurzvideos zeigt Apple bei Instagram, außergewöhnliche Aufnahmen seiner Nutzer – von einer Karambolage zwischen einer Wespe und einer Biene bis zu intimen Schwarzweiß-Fotografien.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Kathy R. @kathyryan1 “It’s the New York Times building, in the middle of Times Square. It’s not an ordinary building, but it’s one building and honestly it could keep me occupied for life.” – 2. Gregg B. @greggboydston “I work for the United States Forest Service on the Hotshot Crew. We go to wildfires and help put them out.” – 3. Michael Z. @symmetrybreakfast “Since 2013, I have been making breakfast for my husband every day.” – 4. Khasar S. @inomad “I’m lucky that what Mongolia offers, even in the 21st Century, are people and cultures that still pass on centuries of tradition to future generations.”
Angereichert werden die Fotoalben mit Kurzbeschreibungen zum iPhone-Fotografen. Apples Instagram-Konto hat fraglos Luft nach oben: Nach einem Tag folgen bislang 170.000 Abonnenten dem @apple-Account.