trending: der syrische Bundeswehr-Soldat, die Ruhr Nachrichten, der Wahlkampf in NRW und die stärksten Medien bei Instagram

Photo @ladzinski / A young #lion cub hiding in a #shepardsTree waiting for mom to show up, hopefully with a meal. The first few months for new born lions is the most dangerous. This cub, along with his siblings, are too young to bring back to the pride, there is a risk they could be accidentally killed by the family. It's moms responsibility to hide them from predators, hunt and get them strong in the meantime. #kalahari

