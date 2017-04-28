Ulrich Wickert und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Redl (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Serdar Somuncu (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Alexander von Schwerin, Julia Jaekel und Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Ulrich Wickert und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Alexander von Schwerin, Julia Jaekel und Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Krug und Eckart von Hirschhausen (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Judith Rakers (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Andreas Pfaff und Judith Rakers (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Dunja Hayali und Giovanni di Lorenzo (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Charly Huebner (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Anja Reschke (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Dorothee Meyer-Burckhardt und Hubertus Meyer-Burckhardt (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Stefan Aust (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Peter Lohmeyer (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Lisa Martinek (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Lisa Martinek und Giulio Ricciarelli (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Tim Maelzer (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Steffen Hallaschka und Anne-Katrin Hallaschka (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Patricia Riekel und Helmut Markwort (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Sigmar Gabriel und Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Alexander von Schwerin, Julia Jaekel, Sigmar Gabriel und Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Caren Miosga, Olaf Scholz und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Krug, Richard Yoneoka und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Yared Dibaba und Inka Schneider (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Armagrd Seegers-Karasek (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Natalia Christina Rudziewicz (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Andreas Petzold (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
F.C. Gundlach (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Banu Gueven und Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Anke Schaeferkordt (li.) und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Thomas Rabe, Anke Schaeferkordt und Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Christian Krug, Julia Jaekel und Michael Otto (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Jan Peter Goedhart und Jonica Jahr-Goedhart (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for GUJ)
Olaf Scholz und Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga und Giovanni di Lorenzo (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Vanessa Wormer, Caren Miosga und Frederik Obermaier (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Giovanni di Lorenzo und Vanessa Wormer (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (li.) und Frances Uckermann (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Sigmar Gabriel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (li.) Dunja Hayal (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Abdullah Khan und Sebastian Gubernator (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Serdar Somuncu (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (li) und Mathias Mueller von Blumencron (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Mathias Mueller von Blumencron (li.) und Nicola Meier (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Hosam Katan (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Kaveh Rostamkhani (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Winner Bieke Depoorter (li.) und Regina Schmecken (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Bieke Depoorter (re.) und Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Krug (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Gewinnen des Nannen Preis (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Krug und Banu Gueven (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Kru, Banu Gueven und Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Krug und Banu Gueven (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Banu Gueven (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Julia Jaekel (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Charly Huebner (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Redl (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Natalia Christina Rudziewicz (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga und Klaus Brinkbaeumer (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Klaus Brinkbaeumer, Egon-Erwin-Kisch-Award Winners Amrai Coen, Tanja Stelzer und Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Caren Miosga (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Die Preisträger (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Charly Hübner und Natalia Christina Rudziewicz (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Philipp Köster und Christoph Kucklick (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Michael Otto (li.), Julia Jaekel und Ulrich Wickert (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Mathias Mueller von Blumencron (li.) und Andreas Petzold (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Philipp Jessen und Eva-Maria Bauch (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Arne Wolter (li.) (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Iliane Weiss (li.) und Brigitte Huber (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Martin Verg, Nadja Stavenhagen und Florian Gless (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Oliver Radtke (re.) (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Frank Stahmer (re.) (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Tim Sommer (li.) und Arne Daniels (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Guenter Maschke, Oliver von Wersch und Udo Stalleicken (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Fernando Carro und Anne Meyer-Minnemann (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Heiko Hager (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Matthias Frei (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Ildiko von Kuerthy, Dorothee Meyer-Burckhardt und Inka Schneider (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Dr. Gerd Bruene (li.) und Rolf Wickmann (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Anke Schaeferkordt, Stefan Aust und Isabell Huelsen (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Jan Spielhagen, Sinja Schuette und Frank Vogel (Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Stephan Schaefer (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Henri Nannen Preis (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)
Christian Krug (li.) und Christoph Kucklick (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Gruner + Jahr)