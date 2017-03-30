Partner von:

Wie Samsung mit der unglücklichen Platzierung des Fingersensors beim Galaxy S8 das nächste PR-Debakel erlebt

Der Fingersensor neben der Kamera stört viele Nutzer © Samsung

Mit einem ansehnlich designten neuen Flaggschiff-Smartphone versucht Samsung nach dem Note 7-Debakel das Comeback: Das Galaxy S8 ist mit seinem neuen geschwungenen Display fraglos ein Hingucker. Allein: Das Redesign des Bildschirms, bei dem die Randbereiche maximal ausgereizt werden, hat einen hohen Preis. Der Fingerabdrucksensor rückt auf die Rückseite, wird dort jedoch unglücklicherweise direkt neben der Kameralinse platziert. Fettfinger auf der Linse scheinen damit vorprogrammiert – und damit genauso die Reaktionen im Social Web.

Samsungs neues Flaggschiff-Smartphone, das gestern vorgestellte Galaxy S8, kann sich fraglos sehen lassen. Es hat nur einen Schönheitsfehler: Der Fingerabdrucksensor wurde auf dem Smartphone-Rücken platziert – und dort direkt neben der Kameralinse. Man muss kein Hellseher sein, um durch Fettfinger verschmierte Fotos vorauszuahnen.

Es scheint einmal mehr, als ob Samsung beim Versuch, Apple zu übertrumpfen, einen hohen Preis bezahlt. Unvergessen sind noch die explodierenden Akkus beim Note 7, die dem Druck des vorgezogenen Launchs geschuldet sein sollen – Samsung wollte Apple bekanntlich vor der iPhone 7-Präsentation die Show und damit stückzahlmäßig ein paar Millionen verkaufte Einheiten stehlen.

Unorthodoxe Platzierung des Fingersensors auf der Rückseite fällt im Social Web durch

Dass beim iPhone die Randbereiche („Bezel“) des Bildschirms, auf dem sich im unteren Bereich der Fingersensor befindet, zugunsten eines größeren Displays verschwinden, gilt in der Techbranche als offenes Geheimnis. Während  Apple den Sensor in das Display integrieren könnte, hat sich Samsung mit der Platzierung auf der Rückseite, die in letzter Sekunde erfolgt sein soll, für den einfacheren Weg entschieden.

Dass der unorthodoxe Kompromiss jedoch zumindest im Social Media-Echo zurückschlägt, beweisen die ersten Twitter-Reaktionen:

 

