Wie Samsung mit der unglücklichen Platzierung des Fingersensors beim Galaxy S8 das nächste PR-Debakel erlebt

Samsungs neues Flaggschiff-Smartphone, das gestern vorgestellte Galaxy S8, kann sich fraglos sehen lassen. Es hat nur einen Schönheitsfehler: Der Fingerabdrucksensor wurde auf dem Smartphone-Rücken platziert – und dort direkt neben der Kameralinse. Man muss kein Hellseher sein, um durch Fettfinger verschmierte Fotos vorauszuahnen.

Es scheint einmal mehr, als ob Samsung beim Versuch, Apple zu übertrumpfen, einen hohen Preis bezahlt. Unvergessen sind noch die explodierenden Akkus beim Note 7, die dem Druck des vorgezogenen Launchs geschuldet sein sollen – Samsung wollte Apple bekanntlich vor der iPhone 7-Präsentation die Show und damit stückzahlmäßig ein paar Millionen verkaufte Einheiten stehlen.

Unorthodoxe Platzierung des Fingersensors auf der Rückseite fällt im Social Web durch

Dass beim iPhone die Randbereiche („Bezel“) des Bildschirms, auf dem sich im unteren Bereich der Fingersensor befindet, zugunsten eines größeren Displays verschwinden, gilt in der Techbranche als offenes Geheimnis. Während Apple den Sensor in das Display integrieren könnte, hat sich Samsung mit der Platzierung auf der Rückseite, die in letzter Sekunde erfolgt sein soll, für den einfacheren Weg entschieden.

Dass der unorthodoxe Kompromiss jedoch zumindest im Social Media-Echo zurückschlägt, beweisen die ersten Twitter-Reaktionen:

You need „courage“ to get your finger print read without smudging the camera lens. This is a no buy. #samsung #S8

pic.twitter.com/dRyfI9Htl9 — Chef MinSun (@coup_detaco) March 29, 2017

„New #Samsung has finger print reader on the back. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RFDoCD7b1g“ via – _SeanDavid — WellRounded News (@WellRoundedNews) March 30, 2017

Samsung put their fingerprint sensor on the back of the Galaxy S8, right next to the camera lens. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/FqoqUagmLs — Jeff Roy (@pulpjedi) March 30, 2017

@TechnoBuffalo I really like the big screen… But I’ll have to check out the finger print reader first! Dammit Samsung you almost had the perfect phone! — Ran Shalmir (@RanShalmir) March 30, 2017

#Samsung needs to fire the product designer/engineer that decided it was a good idea to put a fingerprint sensor next to the camera sensor — Rahul Mantri (@mantritech) March 30, 2017

Samsung S8 has an amazing screen I’ll give it that, but nothing else to appeal to new users. Finger print sensor on the back is stupid — Liam Donnelly (@Liarrmo) March 29, 2017

Samsung #GalaxyS8 is stunning no doubt, but I do have a few reservations about it. 1. Battery

2. Fingerprint Sensor placement — Monish Kumar (@_monishkumar) March 30, 2017

That’s​ a terrible spot to place a fingerprint sensor. Maybe it’s Samsung’s way of pushing the Iris scanner? #galaxyS8 — Chamath (@Chamatx) March 30, 2017

I hate the fingerprint sensor on the new #Samsung #S8. Terrible location and not on center. — Joe Pray (@DudeBroNoWay) March 29, 2017

The fingerprint sensor is so awkwardly placed in the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. — Subhadeep Dey (@SDey_96) March 29, 2017

Okay samsung sure no problem copy huawei only take away your home button and put your fingerprint sensor behind HAHAHAHAH — Wj (@Weiijun_) March 30, 2017

2 biggest disappointments for me about S8: awful finger print sensor placement and same main camera hardware as on S7. Come one Samsung! — Martin H. (@martinmrmar) March 30, 2017

I would consider the S8, if the home button/finger-print sensor was not next to the camera. Deal-breaker for me right there. #samsung #s8 — Danny Ho (@dannyliamho) March 29, 2017

@SamsungMobile fingerprint sensor at the back? Bad move Samsung. — Tyo (@justtyo_) March 29, 2017

Samsung #GalaxyS8 could have found better place for fingerprint sensor. — Mohan (@Master_Mohan) March 29, 2017

But why did Samsung move the fingerprint sensor to the back though? Why fix something if it ain’t broke? — Kaase Imeh (@kdadrian) March 29, 2017